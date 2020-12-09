People asked to stop decorating trees in Washington park

Park officials have posted signs at the Washington Park Loop asking that people refrain from putting holiday decorations in the city forest.
“We have tried very hard to not get involved in this community tradition,” said Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation Bob Vaux. He said people have hung ornaments on park trees for more than a decade.
It was not the decorations but the removal of some decorations by unknown sources that drew complaints. However, those complaints led the city to step in.
Parks and Recreation has received comments both for and against allowing the tree decorations, Vaux said. Opponents believe the park should be kept in its natural state, he said.
A challenge in years past is that decorations get left behind after the Christmas season is over, Vaux said, though some in support of the decorating have now offered to volunteer to remove them.
Parks and Recreation is encouraging people to reach out to the department with feedback, Vaux said.
