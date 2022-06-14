The areas around Little Cranberry and Heart lakes have “very active beaver populations,” according to Anacortes Parks and Recreation staff, and lately some humans have started to move and break apart their dams.
Humans aren’t supposed to alter beaver dams in any way, department Assistant Director Bob Vaux said. Doing so requires permits from both the City of Anacortes and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Some people have been doing just that, though, Vaux said.
In the southeast corner of Little Cranberry Lake, there are two or three beaver dams that have been present for a significant amount of time.
Lately, someone has been getting in there and damaging the beavers’ work. While it’s likely done with good intentions, such as concern for water flow, it still should not continue, Vaux said.
It’s happened on multiple occasions, he said.
The city doesn’t have a permit to touch those dams and they should be left to the beavers. The city does have a few permits for dams around town, which allows crews to use hand notching techniques (hand tools only) to help with water flow when needed. At the current water level, those permits are not in use right now, Vaux said.
Anyone with concerns about the dams should contact the Parks and Recreation Department,Vaux said.
