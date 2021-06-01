The fact that several dozen people turned out at Grand View Cemetery on Memorial Day to remember those lost in service to their country was especially touching for some this year.
Walter “Wally” Garland, American Legion Post 13 veterans service officer, said it hurt him that people were unable to gather last May in remembrance of the fallen as they do each year.
“Not doing that last year felt like we let them down,” he said after Monday’s ceremony, which included patriotic songs and the laying of flowers at the war memorial donated by Aerie 249 and Auxiliary.
While the COVID-19 pandemic was the reason beyond anyone’s control, Garland said it still stung, and he was happy that a normal ceremony could resume this year.
“It’s great to see their smiling faces — their full faces — and to be here to honor our nation’s fallen,” he said after the Grand View ceremony and before organizers moved onto their second gathering of the day at Fernhill Cemetery.
Face masks are no longer required outdoors for vaccinated people now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the risk of spreading the virus has dropped outdoors.
“It’s been tough on a lot of our older members,” Garland said of the isolation that has come with the pandemic.
Monday’s gathering was similar to many years past with Garland sharing some words about why this ceremony is held each year and veterans’ supporter Betsy Mosley passing out traditional remembrance poppies and leading the crowd in songs, including her perennial closer, “God Bless the USA.”
In sharing some words with the crowd Monday, Mosley recalled that as a small child, her parents took her family to visit a cemetery even though no one they knew personally was buried there. The purpose was to honor Americans who died in service of their country, she said.
Some veterans who have attended the local ceremonies for years returned, including Gary Walter, who as sergeant at arms, placed flowers on the war memorial.
In his speech, Garland said that no veteran who died in service to their country died in vain. He quoted Gen. William T. Sherman, who led Union troops during the American Civil War, as saying that “War is hell.”
Garland reminded that decisions leading to war are not those of military members who serve but of policymakers who send them to fight.
The price of fighting is always high, he said, noting that lives were also lost in covert operations, such as in the Cold War, and those service members also should be honored.
“We’re here today to honor all our fallen,” Garland said.
