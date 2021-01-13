Ecology determined that the change in species would “not change potential impacts on water quality.” It did include additional regulations, such as how nets must be maintained and added requirements as to how state agencies are to be notified if there is a fish escape.
One of the four fish pens is just off the shores of Fidalgo Island, between the Swinomish reservation and Hope Island. The other three are in Rich Passage, between Bainbridge Island and mainland Kitsap County.
The company still needs a permit from the state Department of Fish and Wildlife to transport steelhead to the pens from the hatcheries, Joel Richardson, Cooke Aquaculture spokesperson, said in an email.
The company hopes to stock the pens in between late spring and early summer, he said.
The switch from Atlantic salmon to native steelhead was sparked by a 2018 state law that phased out nonnative fish farming. The bill was introduced in response to the 2017 collapse of a Cooke Aquaculture net pen near Cypress Island which released about 250,000 farm-raised Atlantic salmon into the Puget Sound.
In January 2019, Fish and Wildlife approved modified permits that included additional provisions such as escape prevention, response and report plan, biennial inspections by an approved marine engineering firm, annual fish health reports and testing of fish before transfer, and immediate reports to Fish and Wildlife of any escaped fish, which must be uniquely marked.
The final harvest of Atlantic salmon was in October 2020, and net pens are currently empty, according to the Ecology release.
