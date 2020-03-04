A piece of local maritime history is now displayed in the ILWU Local 25 union hall in Anacortes.

Members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union local purchased from Marine Hardware the sailing and loading schedule blackboard that hung on the wall in the ILWU union hall that was formerly located in Old Town. In its second life, it reportedly was displayed for several years in the Majestic Hotel pub.

The blackboard — 7 feet 6 inches wide by 4 feet 1 inch high — was used to record vessel name, date of arrival, dock, cargo, and the personnel needed to load or offload.

Members of Local 25 pitched in to purchase the blackboard for the new union hall at 814 Sixth St. They picked it up on Feb. 21.