Kathy Pittis, the newest president of the Washington Public Ports Association, doesn’t like the spotlight and didn’t ask for a leadership role, but says her passion for what she does led her to the top spot.
“I really love ports,” she said.
The Port of Anacortes commissioner is the first Anacortes resident to serve on the port association’s executive team, having served as first the secretary and then vice president before entering the president role. She was voted into the office on Friday, Dec. 4, during the association’s annual meeting.
“To say I am honored is an understatement,” Pittis wrote in an email. “I do hope that my role brings a theme of opportunity, diversity, equity and inclusion but most of all hope with a little fun thrown in for 2021.”
Pittis worked for the Port of Anacortes for 21 years and has served as its commissioner since 2018. She also serves on Gov. Jay Inslee’s Southern Resident Orca Task Force.
Her roles on the task force and the leadership team at the port association are nominated positions; she didn’t run for anything.
Once her year as president of the port association ends, Pittis will continue serving as a past president in a leadership role for two more years. That’s something that really helps the organization, she said. Retaining leaders on the board means more institutional knowledge and a better understanding of the issues, she said.
The Washington Public Ports Association consists of 75 ports across the state, each with their own challenges, backgrounds and communities, Pittis said.
What works for one won’t work for another, she said. That’s where education and the ability to listen come in, she said.
Some ports are small, with no paid staff; while others are huge, like Seattle and Tacoma. Some have airports; others don’t. Some deal with agricultural issues, and others don’t, Pittis said.
“We bring everyone to the table and we stick together,” she said. “… Even if we don’t all have the same
issues, we can work to understand them all.”
The goal of understanding is even more vital for the year ahead, as ports face the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
Pittis talked about some of the successes she’s seen at the Anacortes port, including a diverse group of tenants, skilled work, highly coveted jobs that provide family-wage jobs and spending roughly $10 million next year on capital projects that will benefit Anacortes.
Some ports are struggling financially, with tax revenue and other income lower this year than planned, she said. Most are also struggling to connect with the community and each other.
“There is this feeling of being fractured when we are not together physically,” she said. “That’s a theme for a lot of people, whether in their personal life or their professional life.”
It’s important to work hard against that feeling of being disconnected when no one can gather in person, she said.
“We need to make the effort to stay engaged and connected with one another,” she said in her remarks to the association after being elected president. “It is essential because we are essential. We are the drivers for opportunity and prosperity, and right now our communities need us. Our current economic, governance and health challenges won’t fade away tomorrow, but they will fade away.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.