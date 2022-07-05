An Anacortes man crashed his home-built kit airplane into a building and a car Monday at the Anacortes Airport, according to the Anacortes Police Department.
The man was injured.
Officers found a single-engine airplane that appeared to have crashed into a car parked on the side of one of the airport’s buildings, according to a statement from the department. The pilot had cuts to his forehead and face but was standing near the plane when they arrived, according to police. Medics administered aid.
Another Anacortes man who reported the crash told police he had been at the airport with friends when he heard a plane start near one of the hangars. A minute later, the plane sounded like it was at full power as it headed north on the taxiway.
The man said he saw the pilot attempt to turn west, but he collided with the car and the building. The car had extensive damage.
The man and his friends headed out onto the taxiway, turned off the power to the plane and blocked the wheels, but said the man was unconscious for five minutes or so after the collision, according to the police statement.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified, the statement said.
The pilot was transported to Island Health. His wife told police that the pilot had recently had to work on the plane’s throttle cable, according to the department’s statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.