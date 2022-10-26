The City of Anacortes will form a plan to address various housing problems and look at issues regarding the height of buildings to allow in residential areas.
The City Council talked Monday about its in-progress Housing Action Plan. At the same meeting, it voted to move forward with new regulations for daycares in R4 (high-density residential) zones.
For housing, the city's Planning Commission will talk about the action plan and the draft concepts for five-story buildings at its meeting at 6 p.m. Oct. 26. After a public hearing in December or January, the commission should make a recommendation to the City Council. Then, the council will discuss the options in January and February, with another public hearing.
A decision is expected at that time, or at least before the current moratorium on five-story buildings expires April 3.
The ban on additional tall buildings came after neighborhood concerns about an apartment building built near Commercial Avenue and 17th Street. The decision on the building height issue has been pushed several times over the last two years.
The City Council is also looking at regulations surrounding daycare centers in the R4 Zone.
The city is making some changes to regulations due to extreme need for both child and adult daycare in the city.
There are only two places that take infants as young as 12 months, with only one serving infants down to 1 month, city Senior Planner Polly Adler said. There are no places for adult daycare right now.
When a daycare center is permitted through the city, it still needs to go through a licensing program at the state level, Adler said. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, only 12% of the about 1,000 school-age children in town had access to full-time licensed childcare. That's about half of the state average, she said.
The council is expected to talk about changes, which include removing a size limit on the buildings for daycare, at a later meeting.
