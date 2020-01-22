The city Planning Department has determined that a five-story apartment building proposed at 18th Street and O Avenue would not have an environmental impact that warrants permit denial.
The department issued a Determination of Non-Significance on Jan. 15 for the Fidalgo Flats project. The decision was made after review of various documents, including the site plan, stormwater and drainage analysis, parking and a geotechnical report.
Deadline for appeals of the decision is 5 p.m. on Jan. 29 in the City Clerk’s office. Appeals will be considered by the hearing examiner.
In response to questions from the Anacortes American, city Planning Manager Libby Grage emailed:
"The Responsible Official for issuing SEPA threshold determinations is the City Director of Planning and Community Development. AMC 18.04.060.
"If the city receives timely appeals of the SEPA threshold determination or site plan review decision there will be an open record appeal hearing before the Hearing Examiner per AMC Table 19.20.030-1 and Table 19.20.140."
Madrona Real Estate Investors of Seattle, which developed and owns the Fidalgo Square shopping center on Commercial Avenue, plans to build a 25-unit apartment building using a height-bonus in the city’s development code that allows a fifth story if 25 percent of the apartments are 600 square feet in size — the idea being that smaller apartments would rent for less, meeting a need in the community for less-costly rentals. James Sullivan, asset manager for Madrona Real Estate Services, told the Anacortes American that the 600-square-foot apartments would rent for about $1,200-$1,400.
While the site is within the high-density residential (R-4) zone, most of the homes in the area of 18th and O are one- and two-story single-family homes. Opponents say a five-story apartment building would be out-of-scale for the neighborhood.
Residents’ concerns compelled the City Council to issue a moratorium on any more five-story permit applications in the zone to allow for study of the impacts of five-story buildings on residential areas.
Project documents may be viewed at www.anacorteswa.gov/161/Planning-Community-Economic-Development.
