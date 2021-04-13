Plans for a new pool and community center facility remain on hold, though a smaller facility is now being considered.
All plans are still in conceptual stages, said Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center Executive Director Mitch Everton.
But he noted that a 57,000-square-foot facility, comparable to the new YMCA facility in Mount Vernon, would be smaller than the latest proposal and could have eight lanes for lap swimming, a full gymnasium, expanded locker rooms and space for fitness classes.
In 2020, a proposal was for a 73,000-square-foot facility with an estimated cost of $63 million. That proposal had two levels, including two pools, a dance studio and a larger exercise space.
No consultants have been hired to study a reduced configuration, and the cost of the project overall is unknown. But it would be less than the prior proposal, Everton said.
He said he has talked with Mayor Laurie Gere about revising a plan and is hoping to include the hospital and school district going forward. The current pool is 46 years old.
Discussions involving pool replacement plans have always included not only a voter-approved bond request but also private fundraising and grants.
The pool district and city have been in talks since January 2020 about building a new shared facility after previous pool district efforts to rebuild on its own were slow to take off.
The city has been considering possibilities for a community center for years, and private donations have always been part of those talks, as well.
However, the pandemic has made such plans a lower priority, and no official decisions or meetings on a joint facility have been held yet, the mayor said.
If a joint effort does go forward, the city would likely assist in fundraising efforts, Gere said.
She said the city hopes to have space for the Boys and Girls Club in a new facility, so that the club can move out of the City Hall basement.
The pandemic is not the only hold-up to moving forward now.
Everton said he is not looking to try to pass a bond to fund the project in the same year that a maintenance and operating levy is due. A levy is six years long, and a new one will be voted on in November.
The levy is essential to keeping the pool running, Everton said.
That means voters may not see the bond on a ballot until later in 2022 or early 2023.
Plans for a bond request have been delayed before, with the last scheduled tentatively for February 2021.
Everton said he’s hoping that federal grant money might be available through the Biden Adminstration’s infrastructure plan, but it remains to be seen.
