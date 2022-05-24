In spring 2020, a veterans memorial at Causland Memorial Park was damaged and removed until it could be rebuilt.
As of Saturday, it’s back with a new addition – a plaque commemorating those who lost their lives in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
It’s the first addition to the memorial since it was put up in 1988, Mayor Matt Miller said during a dedication ceremony at the park Saturday, May 21. The ceremony was aligned with Armed Forces Day, and many of the speakers talked about the importance of that day to honor those who fought and have fallen.
“This is also for those who ask for nothing other than the safe return of a loved one,” Miller said.
This day is to honor courage and devotion, he said.
The process to restore the memorial wall, add the plaque and fix up the historic cannon that sits next to the memorial has taken a few years and a lot of people, Miller said. He named many of them during the ceremony, thanking them for the hours of work they put into the project.
The cannon is back at the park now, but must leave again after Memorial Day for a little more work, Parks and Recreation Director Jonn Lunsford said. A few more adjustments need to happen before the cannon is permanently returned to the park, he said.
The new plaque is thanks to the effort of the Patriots Corner group, which raised all the money to pay for it. Ed Capasso, the leader of that group, addressed the crowd during the ceremony and thanked Miller for his tireless dedication to getting the plaque in place.
“This tribute has finally been accomplished,” he said.
The plaque reads: “All gave some, some gave all. This memorial is dedicated to those heroes we lost. May all who lost their lives rest in peace. May all who returned restore their lives. Freedom Is Not Free.”
At the ceremony, Anacortes High School students sang the national anthem, and the Junior ROTC from Oak Harbor performed the color guard. A Junior ROTC member played taps.
Capasso offered a prayer to the veterans and their families, asking for “peace, comfort, hope and joy for comrades and their family and friends.”
Miller talked about his own experience in the military and someone he knew who lost his life in combat in 2003.
Wally Garland, a veteran service officer with American Legion Post 13 in Anacortes, said the memorial serves as a way to commemorate the sacrifice of those listed, those living here and those who are still serving who “lay down their lives in service to this community and the nation.”
Every time he visits Causland Park, Garland looks at the names on the memorial.
“If you listen quietly, you can hear them,” he said.
Looking at the names brings back scraps of memories, including the voices of those people known to the viewer, he said.
Even if no one knew those people, looking around shows their legacy.
“We are unified with a common purpose of honoring uncommon bravery,” he said.
The American Legion Post 13 is one of the busiest post offices around. Its five veteran service officers work with a population of 3,500 veterans.
The Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder affecting those who served in Iraq and Afghanistan is unlike that of other groups, he said. There are more people suffering now.
The local legion office is out every day, trying to help veterans get the care they need, Garland said.
