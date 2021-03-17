The newly refurbished plaque commemorating local service members who lost their lives in combat was put back up at Causland Park today, though more work is to be done before the memorial is complete.
A team from Anacortes Parks and Recreation was needed to lift the heavy plaque. The department refurbished the plaque, which was made in 1988.
Bryan Elliott of Elliott Stoneworks has been working on the memorial and said that it will match the unique stonework of Causland Park.
It will be a few weeks before the project is completed, Elliott said.
