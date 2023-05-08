Two people were arrested April 27 after Anacortes Police Department officers responded to a public restroom near the Depot Art & Community Center on reports of a possibly unconscious man inside.
Officers and personnel from the Anacortes Fire Department arrived and found a man and a woman in the restroom stall. They told officers and paramedics they did not need any medical help, according to a news release from the department.
On the floor near them were multiple items, including a firearm in a holster and visible drug paraphernalia, according to police.
An officer recognized the duo, both of whom had warrants for their arrest, according to the release.
Officers arrested both of them and recovered the firearm, which they later determined had been taken during a vehicle prowl in town. The man told officers he didn't know the firearm was there, and the woman told them she had found it the night before and the man had told her not to report it, the release states.
She was booked into jail for her warrants, as well as on an investigative hold for possession of a stolen firearm, according to the APD. The man was also booked into jail on his warrants. Officer determined that he is ineligible to possess firearms and was charged with possession of a stolen firearm.
Both were also found in possession of suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia. The woman was also in possession of suspected methamphetamine.
Police had previously issued drug diversion notices for drug possession. As this was his third offense, the man was booked on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, according to police.
The woman received a written notice, instead of a charge, as required by current drug law.
