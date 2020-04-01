The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 148 dispatches from March 23-30. Here are some of them.
Saturday, March 21
• An 18-year-old Burlington man was arrested for theft after a local retailer reported that he stole a bottle of Jack Daniels. He also had a warrant for theft out of Mount Vernon Municipal Court. He was transported to the Anacortes Police Department, booked and released on his warrant, and given a copy of his trespass notice and citation.
Sunday, March 22
• A 60-year-old Bothell man was given a ticket for following too close and driving without vehicle insurance after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 20 near Thompson Road. No one was injured; however, both vehicles sustained reportable damage.
• A hit-and-run collision was reported about 6:30 p.m. at the Sharpes Corner roundabout. The reporting party told police that she was in the roundabout intending to exit toward Oak Harbor when a rental truck failed to yield in front of her and she was unable to avoid a minor collision with the vehicle. The driver of the truck did not immediately pull over, then pulled over briefly, then took off again. The officer tracked down the driver — a 45-year-old Seattle woman — to get her side of the story. She said she pulled in front of the vehicle and pulled over to speak with the other driver, but the conversation was heated, and the two drove off before resolving anything. The Seattle driver will receive a ticket in the mail for failure to yield.
• An employee of a convenience store on Skyline Way reported that a customer urinated on the property and was rude to staff. An officer went to the scene and spoke with the suspect, who was issued a trespass notice for a year.
Monday, March 23
• A corporal on patrol just after 3 a.m. near the forest-land trailhead off A Avenue noticed a pickup parked in the area and pulled over to investigate. A check on the plates revealed that the vehicle was reported stolen in Bellingham. Officers returned the car to the owner after it was searched for evidence.
• A local 38-year-old man was trespassed from a local grocery store for rude behavior toward staff and customers.
• A local retailer called police just before 5 p.m. to report that a customer stole a bottle of Crown Royal. Officers were unable to locate the 28-year-old suspect at that time, but a call about an intoxicated male in an apartment on 17th Street led to a visit with him there. The man was holding a bottle of Crown Royal in his hand when officers arrived and he chugged the remainder of it as he walked toward officers. He was taken into custody and cited for theft. He was transported by ambulance to the hospital because of his level of intoxication.
Tuesday, March 24
• A resident of the 800 block of 34th Street called police at 3:30 a.m. to report someone stealing a gas can from his neighbor’s locked garage. The male thief was described as wearing dark clothes and a baseball cap. When the reporting party ran outside and yelled, the male drove off in a van. Officers didn’t find a suspect. According to the owner of the locked garage, the thief caused about $30 in damage to access the garage and stole a $20 can of bad gas.
• A woman reported that sometime in the morning, her car sustained a small scratch on the door, possibly from someone keying it.
• A local 72-year-old man was given a ticket for following too close just after noon after he rear-ended a small coupe that had stopped in front of him on Commercial Avenue. No one was injured.
Thursday, March 26
• An officer on patrol in the afternoon on R Avenue recognized a man driving a vehicle in oncoming traffic and ran a driver’s check on him. The check revealed that the 65-year-old had a suspended license, so the officer contacted him as he parked in the area of T Avenue and 28th Street. When asked why he was driving without his license, the man said he was getting it back the next day. He arrested, cited on scene and released.
• A 27-year-old driver admitted to police that she was distracted by her phone while driving north on M Avenue. The distraction caused her to drift into the parking lane and strike an unoccupied pickup truck. The woman was not injured, but her damaged car had to be towed. She was ticketed for negligent driving.
Friday, March 27
• An officer was sent late-morning to a local grocery to investigate a theft. Based on the suspect description, the officer stopped a woman just outside the store and went inside the business to speak with staff members and view video surveillance. The video showed that the woman stocked her cart, bagged her groceries while in the store, and exited without paying for over $100 worth of items. The 29-year-old was arrested, cited for theft and released. She was trespassed from the store for one year.
— Anacortes Police Department
