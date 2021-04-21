The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 221 dispatches April 9-18. Here are some of them.
Friday, April 9
• No injuries were reported in a rear-end collision involving two SUVs on Commercial Avenue. Both cars were damaged. The at-fault driver, who said her foot had slipped off the brake, was ticketed for following too close.
• A resident reported that several plant pots were stolen from her backyard over several weeks.
• No injuries were reported in a collision between an SUV and a semi-trailer truck shortly before 10 p.m. at 17th Street and Commercial Avenue. The 36-year-old woman driving the SUV was determined to be at fault. Investigation revealed that the SUV was following the semi as it signaled a right turn from Commercial to 17th Street. The SUV drove into the path of the turning truck, causing the collision. The SUV driver had a suspended license and did not have insurance on her vehicle. She was cited for driving while license suspended and no insurance, as well as failure to yield.
Saturday, April 10
• An officer pulled a sedan over on Christianson Road for expired registration tabs. The 31-year-old Anacortes driver was arrested for driving while license suspended and later released.
• An officer on late-night patrol saw a sedan in front of him with registration tabs that expired over three years prior, so he pulled the car over. The driver, a 32-year-old from Sedro-Woolley, had a suspended driver’s license and lacked a required ignition interlock device. The driver was taken into custody for both offenses and later released with the understanding that the licensed passenger would drive the car.
• A 38-year-old man was arrested just before midnight for driving while license suspended and no ignition interlock. He was later released and given a copy of his citations and a ticket for no insurance. A licensed passenger drove from the scene.
Sunday, April 11
• An officer spoke just after midnight with a man sitting in a van with its motor running in the parking lot of a closed business on Christianson Road. The man drove off southbound. A check showed the van’s registration was expired since December, so the officer caught up with the van and pulled it over. The 43-year-old La Conner driver said the van belonged to a family member so he was unaware of the expired tabs. But he also had a suspended driver’s license, so was taken into custody and searched. A glass pipe with residue was found. The man was later released at the scene with citations for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended.
Monday, April 12
• A local woman called police to report an attempt to steal her identity. She said an ID theft protection service notified her that someone tried to use her identity to apply for unemployment benefits in another state. The attempt failed.
• A licensed juvenile driver sustained minor injuries in a two-car collision at 12th Street and D Avenue. She told police that the sun was in her eyes, so she failed to see the vehicle stopped in front of her at the intersection. Her car was towed.
Tuesday, April 13
• A 27-year-old driver from Big Lake was pulled over just after 1 a.m. because the investigating officer discovered that the registered owner had a suspended license. The driver provided valid insurance and registration documents, but his license was not valid, so he was arrested and cited for driving while license suspended.
• An officer made contact just before 4 a.m. with a man at a local gas station who was determined to have five arrest warrants, including one for DUI. The 35-year-old Anacortes man was arrested and searched. He was found to be in possession of some tin foil with residue. He was booked in county jail on his warrants and a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• A local woman reported that her credit monitoring service informed her that there were several unsuccessful attempts to open credit using her maiden name. The address used in the attempts was in California.
• A resident on 17th Street reported the theft of a pressure washer from the bed of his pickup.
Wednesday, April 14
• A 31-year-old Anacortes man was arrested just after midnight for driving while license suspended. The arresting officer recognized the man’s car and pulled it over on 12th Street. The driver was cited and released.
• A drive-thru restaurant employee called police just before 11 p.m. regarding erratic driving in front of the restaurant. The car was parked with the engine running when police arrived to speak with the driver, a 60-year-old Camano Island man. A breath sample found his blood-alcohol level to be above the legal limit, so he was taken into custody for DUI and transported to the police department to be processed. He was later released to a sober friend.
Thursday, April 15
• A sedan collided with the rear end of a stopped sedan at the intersection of Commercial Avenue and 22nd Street early afternoon. The at-fault driver, an 18-year-old from Mount Vernon, said she was looking at her phone and did not see the car stop in front of her. She was ticketed for using an electronic device while driving. The driver of the second car sustained minor injuries. Both cars sustained reportable damage.
• An officer on patrol on R Avenue pulled a van over after discovering that the registered owner had a suspended license. The registered owner, a 57-year-old La Conner woman, was driving. She was cited for driving while license suspended.
Friday, April 16
• Signs at Cap Sante Lookout were reportedly vandalized. There were initials spray-painted on the signs as well as holes in the plexiglass covering the signs.
— Source: Anacortes Police Department, Skagit 911
