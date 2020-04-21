The Anacortes Police Department responded to 130 dispatches from April 13-20, including these:
Saturday, April 11
• A white Ford F350 pickup with Oregon plate number 617GRB was stolen from the 2400 block of 13th Street sometime between midnight and 8 a.m. The owner told police that the vehicle was locked, and no one should have had access to it. Anyone with information can call 360-428-3211 and reference case number 20-A02286.
• A 47-year-old Anacortes woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence assault and malicious mischief and taken to county jail late in the day. During an argument with her mother, she allegedly pushed her and intentionally broke the car key off in the ignition while the car was running. The suspect was reportedly intoxicated when she was arrested.
Sunday, April 12
• A local 35-year-old motorist accelerated quickly onto northbound Commercial Avenue, causing his sports car to fishtail and strike the driver’s side of an oncoming SUV. Both vehicles had to be towed, but no one was injured. The suspect driver was given a ticket for improper lane use.
• A local woman called police about 6 p.m. to report that her 34-year-old brother hit her in the face and took her vehicle. An officer noticed bruising on the woman’s face. She told the officer she was driving with her brother in the passenger seat as an argument began. The man struck his sister in the face and got out of the car, then came back to the driver’s side of the vehicle, struck her again, forcibly removed her from the vehicle, and drove off with her vehicle. The woman’s vehicle was later found at her home, but her center console was damaged. Just after 1 a.m. on the 13th, officers located the brother and his vehicle at a local convenience store and took him into custody. He was booked in the county jail on burglary, assault and malicious mischief charges.
Monday, April 13
• An officer spoke with an 18th Street resident about her two dogs after someone called police and said the dogs were continually barking. The dogs’ owner said she recently adopted the dogs and was having a hard time controlling their behavior, adding that her resources were limited because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She was referred to the animal control officer for guidance.
• A 10th Street resident reported that her car’s front passenger tire was slashed. The woman drove her car midday the day prior and did not notice anything. She said the puncture to the sidewall of her tire rendered it useless and irreparable.
Tuesday, April 14
• Officers investigated a report of a prowler on H Avenue just after 3 a.m. When they arrived, officers heard yelling from the back of the house and quickly responded to the upper floor where the home owner was involved in a heated verbal exchange with a local 28-year-old man who was standing outside. The 28-year-old struggled briefly with officers as he was taken into custody. Investigation revealed that the suspect climbed to an upper-story door and began knocking, waking the occupants who then called police. The suspect was taken to county jail and booked on an investigative hold for residential burglary and resisting arrest.
• A pickup parked on 28th Street was damaged in a vehicle prowl sometime between the evening of the 12th and the morning of the 13th. The pickup’s owner said his gas tank was drilled to steal $45 worth of gas. The gas tank will cost $800 to replace.
Wednesday, April 15
• A 50-year-old Mount Vernon man was trespassed from a local retailer for one year after he allegedly threatened staff. Investigation revealed that no crime was committed; however, staff asked police to serve a trespass notice.
Thursday, April 16
• An unknown suspect wrote on a city-owned sign at the head of the Guemes Channel Trail. The vandalism caused $250 in damage to the sign.
Friday, April 17
• A Kingsway resident reported after 9 a.m. what she thought sounded like a goat or pig in distress. The resident and the animal control officer could not find the source of the sound.
• A 32-year-old Mount Vernon man was arrested and cited for driving while license suspended. The man was driving his van on Highway 20 when the arresting officer ran a routine check and discovered that the driver had a suspended license. He was released at the scene.
— Anacortes Police Department
