The Anacortes Police Department rsponded to 169 cases between Friday, April 22, and Thursday, April 28. These are some of them:
Friday, April 22
• There was a report of an unconscious man on an electric scooter in the bike lane somewhere in the area of Commercial Avenue and 23rd Street. An officer found the man on the sidewalk at Commercial and 24th, and he stated that he was fine and that his scooter was having balancing issues, causing him to move slowly.
• A group of children reported finding a laptop in a vacant lot on Sterling Place. The laptop was covered in dirt and had a proximity card with it. An APD records clerk determined that the laptop belonged to a local refinery employee who reported it stolen in 2016. The employee came in and picked up the laptop and proximity card.
• There was an anonymous report of two small kids driving a go-kart in the road in the area of M Avenue and Broadview Drive. The kids told the responding officer that they were waiting to pick up their brother from the bus. The officer then spoke with their mother, who said she would make sure they kept the go-kart out of the road.
• A 21-year-old Oak Harbor man reported that his car was stolen from the parking lot of an Anacortes bank within the previous four hours. He said there were no items in the vehicle. The responding officer requested that dispatch broadcast an attempt-to-locate for the vehicle. The investigation continues.
Saturday, April 23
• A 45-year-old Anacortes man reported his dash cam stolen in the 2500 block of 17th Street. He believed he had left his vehicle unlocked.
Sunday, April 24
• An officer was sent to a rollover collision in the ditch of westbound Highway 20. A man at the scene said he was with someone else who was driving the vehicle, but that person had left the scene. The man was transported to Island Hospital.
• There was a report of a man slumped over in the bushes near an Anacortes grocery store in an unnatural position. He was allegedly extremely intoxicated and barely able to speak. He was transported to Island Hospital, and an officer poured out the remainder of the partially finished, open bottle of vodka he had been sleeping next to.
Monday, April 25
• A report came in of a bright flash of light followed by a power outage in the 600 block of 35th Street. The reporting party said the power lines were lit up with sparks and that electricity arced across from the power pole to her residence. The cause of the outage appeared to be a large squirrel that was found deceased at the bottom of the utility pole with no fur left on its body. The call was transferred to the Anacortes Fire Department.
• A 79-year-old Anacortes man reported a theft of propane tanks in the 1400 block of Sixth Street. He advised that two propane tanks were missing from his camping trailer. There were no known suspects.
• A 45-year-old Anacortes woman reported a possible road-rage incident in which two vehicles were seen driving fast through the area of 36th Street and O Avenue. One of the involved parties informed the officer that it was high school seniors playing a traditional game called “Senior Assassin.” They were encouraged not to drive recklessly and to consider how their actions look to residents in the area.
Wednesday, April 27
• An Anacortes Museum employee advised that a Bill Mitchell mural of a noted Anacortes resident had been taken off of a building on the 400 block of O Avenue. An officer responded and learned that the last time the mural was known to be at the location was late March or early April. There were no suspects.
Thursday, April 28
• A 21-year-old Bellingham woman advised that her catalytic converter was stolen from her vehicle overnight in the 2100 block of Ferry Terminal Road. She advised that she parked the vehicle overnight and returned to it in the morning. She heard a very loud roar coming from the undercarriage when she started the car. The officer confirmed that the catalytic converter was missing, and it appeared that a reciprocating saw had been used to cleanly cut it off. There are currently no known suspects or leads.
– Anacortes Police Department
