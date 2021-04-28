The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to more than 170 dispatches April 16-26. Here are some of them.
Friday, April 16
• A boater reported finding a raccoon on their boat after getting underway. The boater later updated police stating that the raccoon had gotten off the boat on its own accord.
Saturday, April 17
• A hatchback crashed into a tree just after 6 p.m. on the 300 block of Seventh Street. When officers arrived, two men were standing by the damaged vehicle. The registered owner, a 26-year-old man from Blaine, said that he was driving and the airbags deployed after he hit a pothole. A breath sample showed his blood alcohol content was over the legal limit. He was arrested and transported to the police station for DUI processing. He was later released to a family member.
Sunday, April 18
• A 35-year-old Bothell man pulled over for speeding on Commercial Avenue was arrested for driving without a required ignition interlock. He was released, and the licensed passenger drove the vehicle.
• Police were dispatched to Schooner Drive just before 10 p.m. to investigate an argument between a husband and wife. Officers spoke with the woman at the front door and the husband in another part of the house. There were two damaged doors in the home, at least one of them reportedly stemming from an argument between the two that evening. The husband, a local 56-year-old man, was taken into custody without incident and booked on domestic violence assault for allegedly tackling his wife. He was also charged with domestic violence malicious mischief because of the damage to the home.
Monday, April 19
• Officers investigated an alleged assault on Seventh Street midday. The reporting party told police that her adult daughter spit food on her and left in her car. Officers were unable to locate the daughter, who faces a possible charge for domestic violence assault.
• A local 26-year-old man was pulled over by an officer on T Avenue because the registration tabs on his car were expired. Investigation also revealed that the driver’s license was suspended. He was taken into custody and later released with a citation and a ticket for failing to renew his registration tabs.
• A woman at Storvik Park reported that a tire on her car had been slashed. She later told police that the tire was slashed during an argument with her ex-boyfriend a few moments prior. Officers contacted the man, a local 35-year-old, at his home a short time later and took him into custody for domestic violence malicious mischief.
Wednesday, April 21
• Officers were dispatched to Highway 20 and Reservation Road to investigate a rear-end collision involving two cars. The driver of the rear vehicle — a 46-year-old Mount Vernon man — said he was distracted by something in the car and was unable to stop in time for traffic in front of him. He was found to have a suspended license and was taken into custody. He was also found to be in possession of a baggie of possible methamphetamine, which was collected for destruction. The driver was released with a copy of his citation for driving while license suspended and a ticket for no insurance on his vehicle.
Thursday, April 22
• A man reported a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot in the 500 block of K Avenue. The man told police that he saw an item in the vehicle that had been stolen from his car. An officer checked the vehicle’s registration through Skagit 911; the vehicle had been reported stolen earlier in the week to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was reunited with its owner.
Friday, April 23
• A resident of the 1800 block of Ninth Street reported the theft of about $1,000 worth of tools from his exterior shed. The resident believed the theft occurred sometime within the last few days.
• Police are investigating the theft of a boat motor on the 2000 block of J Avenue that may have occurred earlier in the week.
— Source: Anacortes Police Department, Skagit 911
