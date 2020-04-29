The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 87 calls April 21-26. Here are some of the calls:
Saturday, April 18
• A resident on O Avenue reported just after 3 a.m. that someone was yelling while talking on the phone.
• A drooling raccoon was reported to be on top of a gazebo on Q Avenue. The reporting party was not available for a phone call from the officer, and the drooling raccoon was not located.
• Two men were trespassed from a marina on Q Avenue at the request of marina staff. The men had allegedly been loitering in or near their vehicle for several hours.
• Officers arrested a local 28-year-old man downtown after he consumed about a quarter-bottle of vodka, which he allegedly had just stolen from a local grocer. The man was arrested and searched, and two bottles were taken as evidence. While the officer was completing a theft citation, the suspect asked if he could have his bottle of alcohol back. The officer explained that the bottle was stolen, so he would not return it to him. The man was released at the scene with a copy of his citation.
Sunday, April 19
• A 53-year-old Mount Vernon man was confronted by a local grocery store manager about items he had concealed in his clothing. It led to an arrest on an outstanding warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers arrived and spoke with the subject, who was later trespassed from the store. A routine check revealed that the man had a felony warrant for controlled substance possession, so he was taken into custody and searched. The search revealed some drug paraphernalia and the man admitted he had used as recently as the day prior. He was booked in county jail on his warrant and a new charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Monday, April 20
• An officer collected two city-owned traffic cones that were discovered in a church parking lot on H Avenue during a routine early-morning patrol check. The cones were located near a set of fresh burnout tire marks in the asphalt.
• A resident called the Animal Control officer to report her neighbor’s neglected cat. The officer was informed that the neighbor was willing to re-home the cat so it could get the care it needed. The officer took the cat to the Cat’s Meow rescue.
• A resident of the 1500 block of 13th Street reported that someone stole about $200 worth of tools from a garage.
Wednesday, April 22
• A local woman reported a threatening email she received recently from an unknown sender. The email implied that the sender had login information for the woman’s accounts and was asking for ransom payments via Bitcoin. The woman did not open any attachments and did not lose any money. She was advised to watch her accounts and credit for signs of fraudulent activity.
• A 57-year-old Mount Vernon driver was arrested for driving while license suspended. The man was driving his SUV on M Avenue near the police department, and a patrol officer ran a routine check on the vehicle’s registration. The check revealed that the owner had a suspended driver’s license, so the officer pulled the SUV over and took him into custody. He was later released on scene.
Thursday, April 23
• An officer took a collision report at 10 p.m. on 22nd Street. Investigation revealed that the 18-year-old Anacortes driver was distracted by his phone, which resulted in a rear-end collision with an SUV parked legally on the side of the road. No one was injured. The at-fault driver was given a $139 ticket for using an electronic device while driving.
— Anacortes Police Department
