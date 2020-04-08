A large boat being carried by a truck clipped an aerial cable or phone wire at 10:45 a.m. April 2 on the 1500 block of D Avenue.
The broken wire dangled but didn’t obstruct traffic, Anacortes Police Capt. Dave Floyd said. There were no injuries.
The driver continued west on Oakes Avenue.
“No one got a license number, and officers were not able to track down the vehicle and driver,” Floyd said. “It’s possible the driver didn’t know the boat had snapped the line.”
The county dispatch center notified the cable and phone companies of the break so it could be repaired.
The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 111 dispatches from March 30 to April 6. Here are some of them:
Monday, March 30
• A corporal was patrolling the Heart Lake parking lot after midnight when he saw a sedan parked near the edge of the lake. The corporal contacted two teen males in the car, noting that there was smoke coming out of the open windows that smelled like marijuana. The 16-year-old driver initially denied that they were smoking marijuana, but later said there was marijuana in the car and it was his. Officers searched the vehicle and found marijuana. The 16-year-old was referred on a charge for possession of marijuana. Both juveniles were released to their parents.
• A package containing a $38 shaving razor was reported stolen from a mailbox on I Avenue.
Tuesday, March 31
• The animal control officer went to Anaco Beach Road to meet with “Elsie Mae,” a full-grown female elephant seal. Property owners there had allowed Elsie to spend some time in their back yard until she became a nuisance and damaged their property. With guidance from the Marine Mammal Stranding Network, National Marine Fisheries Service, and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, the animal control officer and several police officers escorted her to the surf. A small barrier fence was built in the event she returns.
• An officer on patrol on Commercial Avenue pulled a sedan over after a routine check of the vehicle registration revealed that the car was sold over two months prior, past the 15-day allowance to transfer the title. The 29-year-old Arlington driver told the officer that he understood the reason for the stop and mentioned that he lacked a valid driver’s license. He received a citation.
Wednesday, April 1
• A 43-year-old Anacortes woman was arrested for driving while license suspended after a patrol officer stopped her for driving 50 mph in a 30 mph zone. The woman told the officer that she was running late to pick up her son. She was arrested, cited and released at the scene.
• Officers investigated a report of someone flashing a handgun at a woman in her car near the intersection of 22nd Street and R Avenue. Based on suspect and vehicle information provided, officers pulled in behind an SUV an 18-year-old driver from Oak Harbor. The driver initially denied having a gun, but then admitted he had an Airsoft gun in the car and that he had showed to someone he knew who was passing by in another car. Officers found the realistic-looking Airsoft gun in the SUV and took it as evidence. The man was later released and faces a possible weapons offense charge.
Thursday, April 2
• A local woman called police to file a fraud complaint regarding an online furniture purchase she made for $97. After realizing the table and chair set had a retail value of much more than she paid, and seeing no attempts by the seller to deliver the items she ordered, the woman contacted her bank to stop payment. She was advised to cancel the bankcard she used for the transaction.
Friday, April 3
• Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of 9th Street to investigate a possible assault that occurred between two male roommates. Officers interviewed the men separately. A 26-year-old was determined to be the primary aggressor in a verbal argument over some damage to the carpet and furniture in the home. There were several empty alcohol beverages laying around the apartment and the suspect appeared intoxicated. The 26-year-old was transported to jail and booked for domestic violence assault and malicious mischief. He was also wanted on a warrant for DUI issued by Sedro-Woolley Municipal Court.
— Anacortes Police Department
