The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 111 dispatches Aug. 3-8. Among them:
Saturday, Aug. 1
• A 71-year-old driver from Seattle was given a ticket for failure to yield after a two-vehicle collision in the Sharpes Corner roundabout. The at-fault driver entered the roundabout without yielding to an SUV exiting toward Oak Harbor.
• A 55-year-old Anacortes man was arrested and booked on a DUI charge, his second since 2012. An officer on patrol on R Avenue pulled the man over because his older-model pickup had a broken tail light and did not use its turn signal when turning onto 28th Street and Q Avenue. The driver reportedly stumbled out of his car and had slurred speech. A routine check revealed a suspended driver’s license and an arrest warrant. He was booked into jail.
• A 33rd Street resident called police late evening to report a woman screaming profanities. An officer spoke with the subject, who said the movie she was watching was intense, and she was practicing her vulgarities. She was asked to practice more quietly.
• A resident near the Cap Sante viewpoint called police just before midnight to report a group of people gathering there after the 10 p.m. closure time. The officer did not locate the group.
Sunday, Aug. 2
• A customer reportedly attempted to pass a counterfeit $50 bill in a local convenience store. An officer spoke with the customer to determine where she got the bill. The officer tracked down where the woman got the bill, but the person who gave it to her did not realize that it was fake and did not know where the bill originated.
• Officers investigated a noise complaint on 13th Street just before midnight. Officers spoke with several juveniles at the home, including a 17-year-old female who took a voluntary breath test that showed she had been drinking alcohol. She was connected to education and intervention services through the Education Citation Program. All other teens were released to a sober adult.
Monday, Aug. 3
• Officers were dispatched to Washington Park just after 3 a.m. to investigate a report of a man possibly unconscious sitting in a pickup truck. Aid personnel arrived first, and the man first attempted to drive off. But when the first officer arrived, the driver was seated in the ambulance for medical evaluation. He attempted to leave the ambulance but was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI. He was transported to the hospital for a blood draw and was left in the care of hospital staff because of his level of intoxication.
• A woman reported that some items were missing from a backpack she left in a local restaurant a week earlier.
• A Radio Flyer wagon was reported stolen from Sandra Court, but was recovered after a response to a post on social media.
• A woman said her ex-husband kicked and dented her vehicle during a brief argument at the ferry terminal. He was no longer at the scene. The officer filled out a citation for malicious mischief domestic violence that was sent to the court for mailing.
• A local man reported that he paid an online seller for a camera lens that was never sent.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
• The Animal Control officer investigated a report of rooster at a 30th Street residence. The homeowner confirmed that he owned a rooster and was advised to re-home it within a week because roosters are not permitted in the city.
• A local woman reported that $10 worth of flowers were cut from her garden. An officer tried unsuccessfully to contact a possible suspect, but the gardener said she did not want to pursue the matter criminally.
Thursday, Aug. 6
• A Fifth Street resident reported the theft of a political yard sign.
• A 44-year-old Mount Vernon driver was pulling a loaded trailer behind the pickup he was driving northbound on Anacopper Mine Road towards Oakes Avenue. When he realized he could not stop in time for the intersection, he turned off the roadway and struck a light pole. The pole collapsed and wires were suspended across Oakes Avenue. The driver reported some soreness after the collision. He was given a $190 ticket for driving too fast for conditions.
• A local car dealership reported that a customer-owned travel trailer for sale on their car lot was entered unlawfully and someone deployed a fire extinguisher within the trailer, causing an undetermined amount of damage.
• An officer investigated a two-car, non-injury collision at 15th Street and Q Avenue late morning. The 78-year-old at-fault driver was given a ticket for failure to yield.
• A man and woman reported road rage in the area of 11th Street and Q Avenue. The couple said they were tailgated by a pickup truck as they drove on Oakes Avenue toward Commercial Avenue. The pickup followed them to the stop sign at 11th and Q where heated words were exchanged. The pickup driver allegedly pulled out a handgun, then drove off and continued south on R Avenue. The license plate provided by the reporting party did not match the make or model of the pickup described. Investigation continues.
— Anacortes Police Department
