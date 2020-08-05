The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 173 dispatches from July 26 to Aug. 3. Here are some of the responses.
Saturday, July 25
• A local whale-watching business reported a 50-person portable life raft was deployed sometime during the previous night. The suspect or suspects were not known.
• A local marine supply store asked police to serve a one-year trespass notice on a customer. Investigation revealed that a customer, a local 41-year-old man, was not content with the color of the paint he had purchased and became confrontational when told the store cannot put opened paint cans in the paint mixer. The responding officer was given the customer’s license plate number, so he went to the person’s home and served the trespass notice.
• A patrol officer saw a man carrying a blow torch just before 10 p.m. in the area of R Avenue and 30th Street. The man told the officer that he used his blow torch to heat up asphalt from a nearby construction site to fix a pothole in front of his driveway. The man acknowledged that he did not have permission from the City of Anacortes to do the work.
Sunday, July 26
• A local hotel manager called police to ask for assistance with a woman who was complaining about room prices and asking other patrons to pay for her room. Officers asked the woman to leave the property, then served her with a one-year trespass form at the manager’s request.
• An officer pulled an SUV over just after 4 p.m. on the 1000 block of 26th Street after noticing that the driver — a 23-year-old woman from Lynden — was driving while using a cellphone. A routine check of the woman’s driving status revealed that it was suspended, so she was taken into custody and later released with a copy of her citation.
• A Fourth Street resident reported hearing a loud explosion during the early evening. The noise was determined to be an electrical transformer that sparked and boomed.
• Five vehicles at a local car dealership were prowled over the weekend. Some of the vehicles sustained minor interior damage and an in-dash stereo system was removed from one of them. The investigation continues, police reported.
Monday, July 27
• A pizza restaurant employee reported drug paraphernalia on the property. The responding officer disposed of the items but could not determine who left them there.
• A few hundred dollars’ worth of tools and personal items were reported stolen from an unlocked van parked in the 500 block of K Avenue. The owner said he leaves the vehicle unlocked because he gets tired of perpetrators breaking the windows to get in. An investigation continues.
• Officers investigated a non-injury vehicle collision just after 5 p.m. in the Cranberry Lake parking lot. Witnesses said a blue SUV struck two vehicles and that the driver was acting strangely. Officers located the SUV and spoke with the driver, a local 31-year-old man. The man said he didn’t check his mirrors and backed into a pickup behind him. When he got out of the vehicle to assess the damage, his vehicle drifted forward and struck another SUV. Officers noticed slurred speech from the driver; the man admitted he had been drinking and a breath sample showed his blood alcohol level to be over the legal limit. He was arrested for DUI and later released to a family member.
• A large window was broken at a business in the 1700 block of Commercial Avenue. According to surveillance video, a suspect shattered the window with a large rock. Police describe the suspect as a male wearing a navy blue and teal jacket with a horizontal white stripe across the torso.
Tuesday, July 28
• An officer pulled a car over on the 4000 block of Whistle Lake Road because it had no noticeable license plates. The driver, a 42-year-old Sedr0-Woolley man, told the officer that he just purchased the car and did not know it had no plates. A routine license check revealed that the man did not have a valid driver’s license or insurance on the car. T-Bone, the police department’s narcotics K-9, alerted to possible drugs in the car. The car was towed from the scene to be searched and the man was taken into custody for driving while license suspended. He was later released from the scene. After officers obtained a search warrant, they went through the car and discovered a small amount of methamphetamine and various drug paraphernalia items. The driver now faces felony drug charges in addition to his driving citation.
• A Terrace Drive resident reported the theft of a flag pole from the side of his house. There was damage to the siding.
• A Kingsway resident reported the theft of a political campaign sign from her front yard.
Wednesday, July 29
• An officer contacted a local 65-year-old man who was asleep in his car parked on Stevenson Road, just after 2 a.m. A routine check revealed that the man had a DUI warrant for his arrest. He was taken into custody and booked in jail without incident.
• A corporal took a found-package report from a resident of 33rd Street. The woman called 911 after finding a package in the ditch that she thought may contain stolen mail. Several Anacortes residents were later contacted and their mail and contents were returned to them. Police had not determined how the package ended up at that location.
• A 19-year-old Anacortes man was booked in jail on a Skagit County Superior Court warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm, burglary and malicious mischief. Officers contacted the man after a 39th Street resident reported the sound of breakage in the neighborhood. Responding officers found two men they thought may be associated with the sound; both of them ran but were contacted in the 3400 block of K Avenue. An ensuing records check revealed both men had warrants for their arrest, so they were detained on their respective warrants. One man was later released from custody after the state Department of Corrections told police that they would not be booking on their warrant.
• Officers were made aware that a 14-year-old male with an arrest warrant was staying at a local motel. Officers confirmed the teen was the subject of a felony warrant, took him into custody without incident and booked him in the juvenile detention center.
Sunday, July 30
• At least two motorists called 911 just before midnight to report that they had to swerve to the shoulder on Highway 20 to avoid collision with a vehicle being driven westbound in the eastbound lanes near Reservation Road. Officers questioned the 37-year-old driver soon after he pulled into a parking space at a convenience store. The driver acknowledged that he had driven in the wrong lane on the highway. An ensuing investigation revealed that the driver had a suspended license; he then failed a roadside sobriety test. He was booked in jail on charges of DUI, driving while license suspended, reckless endangerment, and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock as required.
— Anacortes Police Department
