The Anacortes Police Department responded to 183 calls between Friday, March 25, and Thursday, March 31. These are some of them:
Friday, March 25
• A 57-year-old Anacortes man reported that his truck had about two-thirds of its fuel taken while parked in the 600 block of N Avenue.
• A 69-year-old Anacortes man reported that he received a fraudulent phone call from a woman pretending to be a Customs and Border Patrol agent. She claimed they had intercepted a drug delivery with his name on the package. He said the woman was convincing, but he was skeptical and confirmed the call was fraudulent via the CBP website. The site instructed him to report the incident to local law enforcement.
• A 31-year-old Bellingham woman reported a theft of gasoline at a business in the 1900 block of Shannon Point Road. She said someone had siphoned about 24 gallons of gas from a 12-passenger van owned by the business. She said the gas cap was missing.
• A hotel manager reported that someone was seen on surveillance footage walking in and stealing items belonging to the hotel and a guest. The footage shows two people stealing $300 worth of port wine belonging to the hotel and various items belonging to a woman who had been arrested on an unrelated matter and had her items moved by hotel staff in lieu of leaving them vulnerable to theft.
• Multiple witnesses reported an erratically driven vehicle near the intersection of 12th Street and D Avenue. Officers located the vehicle and the driver, a 79-year-old Anacortes man. He was transported to the Skagit County jail and booked for DUI, reckless driving and resisting arrest.
Sunday, March 27
• A 32-year-old Lynwood man reported a hit-and-run at 18th And Commercial Avenue. The other vehicle had driven away without exchanging information. He followed it to the 2900 block of T Avenue, where the car parked in a parking space. The suspect driver walked away without acknowledging the victim. Officers were unsuccessful in contacting the other driver and impounded the car. The case is pending a search warrant for the vehicle.
• A 66-year-old Anacortes man reported a theft in the 2400 block of Skyline Way. He said he was sleeping in his vehicle when he awoke to another vehicle pulling up and a person using tools to take parts off his vehicle. He yelled at the person, who fled the area in an undescribed vehicle. The man’s vehicle did not appear damaged, but a car parked near his appeared to have had its catalytic converter taken. Officers are working to contact the owner of that vehicle.
Monday, March 28
• Two male subjects reportedly pushed a cart of alcohol out of a business on Commercial Avenue and were attempting to flee, but their vehicle had a dead battery. The responding officer located a 32-year-old Marysville man who claimed that two other men he was with had stolen items from the store. The store cashier thought the 32-year-old man committed the theft, and he was trespassed.
Tuesday, March 29
• A 51-year-old Anacortes man called after seeing footage on his surveillance camera of a man taking a ladder from the property. The man said he had multiple issues with prowlers. The video shows a man take the ladder and lean it onto an adjacent business’s structure. Officers found the ladder and returned it to the man but could not find the thief.
• A 62-year-old Anacortes woman reported that a semi truck parked behind the hospital had been running for five days straight. The responding officer contacted the driver, who agreed to turn off the vehicle.
• Officers were dispatched to a hit and run collision on Highway 20 just south of Sharpes Corner. A 23-year-old Anacortes woman reported that she was sideswiped by another car. The owner of the other vehicle, a 50-year-old Oak Harbor man, was identified via his vehicle’s license plate number. The woman said she did not wish to pursue charges, and the officer facilitated an exchange of information for the collision.
Wednesday, March 30
• A 40-year-old Anacortes man reported that he had just seen his vehicle taken from his driveway on M Avenue. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.
• A 33-year-old Oak Harbor woman reported that her vehicle had been stolen overnight from the 1900 block of Orchard Place after she likely left the keys in it. The vehicle was found in the 4100 block of D Court undamaged. A homeowner in the area had video footage showing people stealing items from the vehicle.
• A 45-year-old Anacortes man reported that his vehicle had been prowled on 29th Street. About $150 worth of items were taken.
• A Commercial Avenue motel employee reported that a woman who had been trespassed from the location had just assaulted her and another employee. There was also a report of an injured person in one of the rooms who may have also been assaulted. A 45-year-old Bellingham woman was later arrested, charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault and trespassed from the premises.
Thursday, March 31
• A 45-year-old Anacortes man reported a motor vehicle theft on 28th Street. He said he had noticed his vehicle was missing and that he had the only set of keys. About $150 worth of items also were taken.
– Anacortes Police Department
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.