The following is a sampling of the calls Anacortes police responded to from Friday, Nov. 26 until Thursday, Dec. 2. :
Friday, Nov. 26
• A city parks department employee called to report a hit and run that caused roughly $2,000 in damage to a wooden fence and trailhead kiosk at 37th Street and A Avenue. The fence was nearly destroyed, and the kiosk had both posts snapped. Among the debris, officers found glass and a partial piece of taillight. It is unclear what type of vehicle caused the damage.
Saturday, Nov. 27
• A caller reported screaming in an apartment complex around 3:45 p.m. Officers arrived and contacted a 16-year-old Anacortes man and a 27-year-old Anacortes man, who stated there were no issues. The teen said he and a friend were playing video games.
• A 30-year-old Anacortes man reported about $40 worth of flares were stolen off his boat. He took it out of the water the previous afternoon and returned today to find it appeared someone had slept in the cabin. He found a piece of tin foil, a brown tarp and an empty milk bottle but saw no damage. Officers reviewed security footage but could see no one near the boat.
Sunday, Nov. 28
• Two boats were reported damaged overnight at the Port of Anacortes. A roughly $25,000 work skiff was untied from the dock and ended up under a dock gangway. As the tide rose, the skiff was pushed into the bottom of the dock, resulting in it sinking and damaging both motors and the electronics onboard. A second boat’s life raft was damaged. It will need to be recertified, which will determine the full extent of damage. Video surveillance was obtained. The investigating officer was later able to identify the suspects, and charges will be forthcoming.
Monday, Nov. 29
• A 39-year-old Anacortes woman was arrested on two counts of domestic violence assault after reportedly assaulting her boyfriend and 12-year-old son around 1:30 a.m. after coming home to discover they’d been drinking. The man told police he and the youth were watching the football game with a friend. He said the youth was not drinking. The friend left, and the man eventually went to bed. He was awoken later by the youth, who appeared intoxicated at that point. The woman was very upset when she returned home and reportedly physically assaulted them both. She was booked into jail.
• A caller reported witnessing a vehicle being stolen out of a driveway on 27th Court just before 10 a.m. No one had permission to drive the vehicle, and all the keys were accounted for. It was unlocked due to having a dead battery, and the vehicle was plugged into a charger. Officers saw security video of a man who apparently stole the vehicle and now have a suspect. Later that day, an officer discovered the stolen vehicle at the March Point Park and Ride. Officers contacted Skagit Transit for possible video footage. The investigation continues.
• A construction company employee reported someone tried to light a fire in the garage of one of their remodeling projects over the weekend. Someone entered the home’s garage and tried to start a fire, using hand sanitizer and sawdust. There was no damage.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
• A 54-year-old Big Lake man reported around 5 a.m. that his vehicle was stolen overnight from M Avenue. Around 20 minutes later, officers found the vehicle on T Avenue with no one inside. The man reported a $50 Bluetooth speaker was stolen.
• An employee at a business on Q Avenue reported a theft occurred the previous day of more than $350 worth of merchandise. Officers are attempting to identify the man from video footage.
• A 48-year-old Anacortes woman reported a hit and run at the Sharpes Corner roundabout that happened about an hour earlier around 8:30 p.m. She said it was raining, and several vehicles failed to yield for her in the roundabout. She slammed on her brakes to avoid a collision and was rear-ended by another vehicle. She did not see the vehicle, but it was so forceful that is broke the back window out of her vehicle and caused severe damage to the rear. She drove out of the roundabout and pulled over, but the other vehicle did not follow. She said she didn’t know what to do, so she drove home. Her husband advised her to report the incident.
• A 42-year-old Anacortes woman reported her computer and computer bag were stolen from her unlocked vehicle on 11th Street. The bag contained billing information with personal information for several clients. She was advised to notify those individuals. Estimated loss was more than $1,800.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
• A 65-year-old Anacortes man was trespassed from a business on 11th Street after a caller reported the man was yelling obscenities at people. A manager reported the same and requested the man be trespassed.
• A 16-year-old Anacortes girl reported she was walking home an hour prior when a tan SUV pulled up next to her. The driver, a man in his 30s, asked if she was OK and asked her name. The girl became frightened and ran into some bushes. While she was there, the vehicle drove past her location again. She was encouraged to call 911 immediately if something like this ever occurred again.
• A caller reported hearing a woman screaming or possibly fighting with someone in the 7600 block of Highway 20 around 8:30 p.m. Officers found a very vocal dog, which was determined to be responsible for the noise. He was secured in the back of a truck. The owner was notified of the complaint.
• A 74-year-old Anacortes man reported someone stole his vehicle while he was bar-hopping downtown for several hours. When officers arrived in the area, the man was gone. An officer called the man, who said he found his car and did not need police assistance. The man was told he should probably walk home. He agreed.
Thursday, Dec. 2
• A 34-year-old Sedro-Woolley woman reported her car was struck on Highway 20 and R Avenue, and the other party didn’t stop. She followed the vehicle, which eventually stopped in the 3100 block of M Avenue. She told the officer that while headed into Anacortes, the other vehicle made a quick lane change with no signal, cutting her off. She then was on the right turn lane when the car again cut in front of her and struck her right front tire area. An officer spoke with the 40-year-old Shoreline man driving the other vehicle. He said the woman had aggressively followed him. As he approached the intersection, the woman’s vehicle swerved into their lane and collided with the rear right tire area, according to the man. He said he did not stop immediately because he did not see a safe place to do so. The other driver noted she did not think the man would have stopped had she not followed him. There was no damage to the vehicles.
• A caller reported seeing vehicles with windows smashed at the Guemes Island Ferry parking lot around 11 a.m. Officers found two vehicles with broken passenger windows. The cars appeared to be rummaged through, but multiple items of value were still present inside the cars. Both owners were contacted and determined nothing was missing. Estimated damage was $400 per vehicle.
