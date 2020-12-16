Anacortes police were called to a local motel Dec. 8 because three women were in their room after checkout time. It turned out that they were suspects in a theft at a local supermarket that morning and at a Burlington business the day prior.
Suspected stolen property was found in the room and their vehicle. Narcotics K9 T-Bone detected illegal drugs in the vehicle. A search warrant was obtained, and a large amount of suspected stolen property was seized.
Authorities said the goods included baby formula, electronics, clothing and illegal drugs.
The Anacortes Police Department answered 135 calls from Dec. 5-14. Here are some of them:
Saturday, Dec. 5
• A care facility employee reported that someone accessed, without permission, a van belonging to the facility. When the officer arrived, there was no one in the van and no signs of forced entry. Staff members were encouraged to lock the vehicle and call back if anyone else was seen near the vehicle.
Sunday, Dec. 6
• A 22-year-old Anacortes woman was booked in the county jail on suspicion of drug and drug paraphernalia possession and vehicle prowl. Officers arrested the woman at a local convenience store after a man called 911 for help removing the woman after she locked herself in his car.
Monday, Dec. 7
• An antenna was stolen from a contractor at Grandview Cemetery sometime between Dec. 3-7.
• A package containing $30 worth of items was reported stolen from the front porch of a 15th Street home.
• Headphones was reported stolen in a vehicle prowl on West 4th Street overnight on the 6th.
• A local 70-year-old man was given a ticket for negligent driving after a two-car collision. The officer observed that the man’s car was parked in a no-parking zone near a stop sign on 10th Street. The suspect parked too close to the adjacent parking spot and his van struck the side of an SUV parked there, causing damage to the driver’s side.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
• A dead deer was reported on Kingsway. A state Fish and Wildlife officer went to the scene because the deer had a tag on its ear. The buck was tagged about four years prior after getting hammock ropes tangled in its antlers. The cause of death was determined to be a coyote attack.
• A pickup and two SUVs were involved in a non-injury collision at 12th Street and Commercial Avenue. Both SUVs were in the southbound lanes of Commercial Avenue when the approaching pickup turned into the path of the first SUV and clipped the side of the second SUV, causing it to spin out of control into a parking lot at the southwest corner of the intersection. The at-fault pickup driver told officers he thought he had a green arrow to turn since vehicles in front of him turned left onto 12th Street without stopping. The pickup driver was issued a ticket for failure to yield.
Thursday, Dec. 10
• Anacortes Municipal Court staff requested an officer in the courtroom to take a 23-year-old man into custody after learning he had a Skagit County Superior Court warrant for residential burglary. He was taken into custody, and a search found a baggie with possible methamphetamine. He was booked in jail on the warrant and may also face drug charges.
Friday, Dec. 11
• A 28-year-old Mount Vernon woman stopped for speeding on Q Avenue around 4:30 a.m. was cited for driving with a suspended license. She was released and given a courtesy transport to work.
• An officer on late patrol observed a sedan traveling almost twice the posted 55 mph speed limit on Highway 20 near Sharpes Corner. An officer caught up with the vehicle near the R Avenue roundabout when it was traveling about 66 mph, and pulled the car over to speak with the 16-year-old driver. The teenager was taken into custody for reckless driving and given a speeding ticket. He was counseled on his driving behavior and later released to a licensed driver with a copy of his citation.
— Sources: Anacortes Police Department, 911 Dispatch
