The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to more than 180 dispatches between Nov. 21-30. Here are some of them.
Saturday, Nov. 21
• Officers went to the Little Cranberry Lake area at 3:40 a.m. in response to a report of a sedan that went off the roadway. Officers came upon a damaged car. The owner told police that her son was driving at the time of the crash, that he was uninjured and was now at home. The 17-year-old driver will receive a ticket in the mail for driving with wheels off roadway.
• A local 29-year-old woman was arrested for hit and run and given a ticket for no insurance on her vehicle after a low-speed collision. Investigation revealed that the woman’s vehicle struck a vehicle occupied by a man she knew and that the two were involved in a dispute over personal property, which resulted in the collision. The woman was released at the scene with a copy of her paperwork, which included a court date for hit and run.
• A 23-year-old Mount Vernon man was arrested for second-degree burglary and booked in the county jail. Officers contacted the man after grocery store staff called them. The man, who was previously trespassed from the store, allegedly left the store with a pilfered bag of chips.
Sunday, Nov. 22
• Officers went downtown to check on an elderly woman who reportedly had been sitting in her car for several hours. The woman was in good health, but her car would not start. Officers jumped the car for her, contacted her daughter to check on her and sent the woman on her way.
Monday, Nov. 23
• A Skyline Way resident reported that someone stole clothing, cash and sunglasses from his car the previous night.
• A Pacific Avenue resident requested extra police officer patrols in his neighborhood after discovering that someone had rifled through his car during the night.
• Four vehicles heading west on Highway 20 at Reservation Road collided, causing reportable damage to all of them and minor injuries to some of the occupants. One driver was reportedly following too closely. When he saw the vehicles in front of him slow for a yellow light, he unsuccessfully attempted to drive between them. He faces possible infractions for following too close and driving without insurance.
• A woman reported that a vehicle attempting to park nearby struck her parked car on 24th Street.
• Police went to 22nd Street just after 10 p.m. in response to a report of a drone flying near a home’s second-story window. An officer responded and spoke with a man who was holding his drone. The man said his drone did not have a camera or any type of recording device, and he did not fly it near anyone’s home. The pilot agreed to be mindful of where he was flying in the future.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
• Officers were made aware of a stolen sedan on Highway 20 near the Twin Bridges that was being tracked by an onboard locating device. Officers found the car on Casino Drive and contacted a 19-year-old man who was possibly involved with stealing the car from Oak Harbor. The suspect had several items and bank cards in his possession that were later determined to be stolen. He was booked in jail on an investigative hold and faces felony charges of possession of a motor vehicle, identity theft, possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of stolen property.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
• Local coffee shop staff reported receiving a counterfeit $20 bill, which they discovered during their end-of-day count.
• A local 44-year-old man was arrested early evening on a Department of Corrections warrant and was given a ticket for driving without a valid license plate. The man said the trailer was stolen from him several years prior, and he recently took possession of it, which is why he did not have the plate. The man was later released on the scene with a ticket after Corrections staff declined to take custody of the man that evening.
Thursday, Nov. 26
• Officers were dispatched just before noon to an abandoned building near Seventh Street and G Avenue to investigate reports from two separate callers that there were people, later determined to be three teenagers, trespassing on the property. Officers found the teens and spoke with them. The boys said they were there to take pictures, and one of them had a camera in his hand. They were warned about the seriousness of trespassing and told that they would be charged with a crime if they returned.
• A local woman reported that earlier in the month, she received a call from an online retailer informing her that her account was frozen. She was told to purchase two $500 gift cards and provide the numbers on the back to re-activate the account. She did as requested. She later reached out to the retailer and confirmed it was a scam.
Friday, Nov. 27
• A local retailer contacted police early afternoon to report a confrontation with a male behind the store. The retailer said she confronted a man in his vehicle about illegally dumping trash in the business’ garbage bin. The man made disparaging remarks and then left the area.
• A 33-year-old Anacortes man faces charges of domestic violence assault and resisting arrest. Police took custody of the man after his father reported that a verbal altercation turned physical, and his son hit him in the arm with a 2-by-4. The man resisted when officers told him he was under arrest, but he was ultimately taken into custody.
— Sources: Anacortes Police Department, 911 Dispatch
