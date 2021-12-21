Police Blotter

The following is a sampling of the calls Anacortes police responded to from Friday, Dec. 10 until Thursday, Dec. 16.:
Friday, Dec. 10
• A 65-year-old Anacortes woman reported four guns stolen while she was out of state. The burglary was noticed by her house sitter and friends. It appears the thief entered through a large dog door and possibly left through the front door, failing to secure the deadbolt. The dog door has since been secured. The investigation continues.
Saturday, Dec. 11
• Officers were notified of a landslide on the Guemes Channel Trail. An officer located the slide of about 4 feet wide and 2 inches deep that extended to the top of the bluff. The trail was still passable to foot traffic. The Parks Department was advised.
• A 77-year-old Anacortes woman reported she hit a parked car the previous night in front of Compass Wines. She said she did not leave a note or attempt to contact the owner as it was dark and raining, and she panicked. The officer informed her that hit and run is a crime and told her to attempt to contact the owner of the other vehicle in the future. There is no known victim.
• A 34-year-old Anacortes woman reported one of her vehicle tires was popped overnight. She suspected her boyfriend’s other girlfriend coerced a friend to damage the tire. The victim later called back to report receiving additional threats of further damage. She said, after blocking her number, she called the other girlfriend numerous times, yelling at the person who answered the phone. The officer noted contacting someone in that manner is potentially a crime. The officer suggested breaking contact with all involved parties to alleviate any future incidents. Estimated damage is $100.• A 58-year-old Anacortes woman reported that she had found several pieces of crumpled mail with different addresses than her own when she checked her mailbox. She advised that she used an app to verify that a holiday card had been delivered, but the card was missing when she checked her mail. She was instructed to call back if something of value was missing. An officer returned the wrongly delivered mail to the post office for redistribution.
Sunday, Dec. 12
• A 71-year-old Anacortes woman was arrested on two counts of domestic violence assault after reportedly shoving her son and her son’s girlfriend, who all live at the same residence. The woman came home and was upset at the high volume of the television and that lots of lights were on. She reportedly accused the girlfriend of stealing a frying pan and pushed her into a kitchen cabinet and pushed her son in the hallway. The woman denied the allegations and said the girlfriend came after her with the frying pan, which the girlfriend denied. The older woman was booked into jail.
Monday, Dec. 13
• A 61-year-old Anacortes man reported transients in the area are using his garbage bins on Seventh Street. He pointed out a pickup truck and a motorhome as potentially involved. Officers contacted the occupant of the truck, a 32-year-old Deer Harbor man, who denied using any nearby garbage containers. He said he would also alert the occupants of the motorhome. Officers discussed adding security cameras and installing a lock on the dumpster with the caller.
• An 18-year-old Anacortes woman called to report several people in her motel had COVID and were not wearing a mask. An officer attempted to call back, but no incoming calls were allowed. An officer called her mother and asked her to speak with her daughter about the proper use of 911.
• A 72-year-old Anacortes man spoke to a police officer about a call received about someone trying to register their emergency marine locator beacon. The man and his wife informed the officer that they had not been able to find this beacon, along with several other items, for several years. They were stored in an emergency bag between a boat in Anacortes and one in Oregon. The registration company could not give any information about the person trying to register the beacon until the theft was reported to police.
• A business employee reported about $50 worth of fuel was stolen from two work vehicles overnight in the 9000 block of South March Point Road. She reported arriving at work and noticing the gas caps were off the two vehicles. Their tanks were empty.
• A 79-year-old Anacortes man reported that someone had broken into his truck sometime over the past month in the Fidalgo Marina parking lot and disabled the dome light. The thief stole a garage door opener, emergency kit, registration, insurance paperwork and loose change. No damage was done to the truck, and surveillance cameras do not cover the area where the truck was parked.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
• A 30-year-old Anacortes man was arrested for DUI after his girlfriend reported he had left the house intoxicated and upset. She advised he may have been staying at the net lockers at Cap Sante Marina. The responding officer found the man slumped over in the driver’s seat of his vehicle with open beer bottles and caps and the vehicle still running. The man eventually woke up and turned off his vehicle, telling the officers he had four shots earlier in the night. The man declined to take voluntary tests and was arrested, tested and cited for physical control of a motor vehicle while intoxicated and released.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
• The animal control officer responded to the report of an injured wild bird that the reporting party had placed into a box. Fidalgo Animal Medical Center determined it was a loon, which cannot walk well on land, and which are currently molting and cannot fly. The officer released the bird back into the water near the Tommy Thompson Trail and it swam away.
• A 29-year-old Anacortes man was taken into custody due to several outstanding warrants after he was trespassed from the Anacortes Senior Center parking lot. Officers found him sleeping on the front seat and contacted him, asking who the truck belonged to. His answer led officers to believe the truck was stolen, and dispatch advised there were multiple warrants for his arrest. He said he was using the truck to get out of the cold. Officers transported him to APD and then to Island Hospital for treatment of a leg wound. The truck owner later confirmed that it had been stolen from his driveway.
• The Anacortes Parks Department advised of a strange shrine in the Anacortes Community Forest Lands. The responding officer located what appeared to be a shrine made of old deer bones, dead branches and two small plank scraps, surrounded by eight tea candles and a red stick candle. There was a metal necklace in the shrine with a tag that had “NEVER” scratched on one side and “AGAIN” on the other. There was a destroyed debit card that appeared to have been chewed by a small animal. The officer could read the last name on the card, but the first name was illegible. Hanging above the shine from a string was a handmade twig doll with red wax dripped over it. The parks department tore the shrine down and removed all non-natural materials. There were no signs of a crime.
• A man reported that several items were stolen from a storage locker at the Anacortes Marina. The locker had been secured with a lock, but the lock was missing. There are no suspects.
Thursday, Dec. 16
• An officer was dispatched to contact a woman about her vehicle being prowled overnight. She had parked her car in front of her residence and discovered the next morning that someone had entered the unlocked car. She was missing some items, but there was no damage to the vehicle.
• An officer was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Highway 20 and Thompson Road involving a car and a truck. Both drivers said that a truck had stopped suddenly for a yellow light. The car’s driver applied her brakes suddenly, and the man driving behind her swerved to avoid hitting her while also applying his brakes. The front right part of his truck swiped the back left wheel well of the woman’s car. The damage was not reportable.
• A woman reported receiving a letter informing her that she had won $4.5 million, and she wanted to discuss it further with APD. The officer advised her that the letter was not legitimate, so she did not respond to the letter.
– Anacortes Police Department
