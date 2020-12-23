A 23-year-old Sedro-Woolley man and at least one juvenile were arrested early Dec. 17 on suspicion of attempted burglary and other offenses.
Anacortes Police officers were dispatched at 3:30 a.m. to a report of a burglary in progress at a retail business on South March’s Point Road. Someone told 911 that they heard a window break and saw several individuals running from the business toward a parked car.
Swinomish police officers tried to stop the vehicle as it sped away. The suspect vehicle nearly struck a patrol vehicle before heading east on Highway 20 at speeds of up to 100 mph with Swinomish officers and an Anacortes officer in pursuit. The sedan went into Mount Vernon and then turned north toward Sedro-Woolley, where local police successfully placed a Stop Stick, which punctures tires, to stop the vehicle.
The vehicle occupants, including juveniles, were taken into custody.
The 23-year-old driver from Sedro-Woolley was booked in the county jail for investigation of eluding, reckless endangerment, attempted burglary and assault. Anacortes officers caught an additional juvenile suspect as he walked through the parking lot of a gas station near the crime scene. The Skagit County Juvenile Detention Center would not accept the juveniles, so they were released to family members and may face attempted burglary charges.
The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 153 dispatches from Dec. 13-21. Here are some of them.
Sunday, Dec. 13
• A 19-year-old Burlington woman was given a ticket for following too closely after her vehicle rear-ended a car at the intersection of 28th Street and Commercial Avenue during the early morning hours. Her sedan struck the SUV in front of her with enough force to activate the airbag. No one was injured.
• A 30-year-old Anacortes man was arrested after he allegedly reacted violently toward his girlfriend because the contents of a cat box spilled in their 27th Street apartment. The man allegedly grabbed his girlfriend’s arm, grabbed her around the throat and struck her in the chest. He was booked in the county jail on suspicion of domestic violence assault.
Monday, Dec. 14
• An officer stopped an SUV on Oakes Avenue around 11:30 p.m. for driving 16 mph over the posted 30 mph. The 32-year-old Snohomish driver had a suspended license. He was taken into custody and later released with a citation.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
• A local retailer reported the overnight theft of several propane tanks that had been secured outside.
• A U.S. Postal Service driver reported that a silver SUV had followed him for several blocks. The postal worker was concerned that the SUV driver may be following to steal packages. The SUV left before officers arrived and was not located.
• A Broadview Drive resident reported that the Christmas lights in his yard have been repeatedly disturbed and that the latest disturbance will cost him $10 to replace the lights.
Thursday, Dec. 17
• There were no injuries in a two-car collision at Cypress Drive and Glasgow Way. The driver of the at-fault vehicle, a 44-year-old Stanwood man, stopped at the stop sign but failed to see the oncoming SUV as he pulled onto Glasgow Way. The at-fault driver was given a ticket for failure to yield.
• A City of Anacortes solar panel, bracket and cables were stolen from a street sign on Highway 20 sometime during the week. The stolen items will cost about $1,000 to replace.
• An Anacortes resident reported that his unlocked Honda sedan was stolen sometime between 6 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. while parked on R Avenue. The following afternoon, a sergeant took a call from the car owner, who stated that he was following his stolen car on T Avenue. Officers caught up with the car and stopped it on 11th Street. A man and woman were detained. The man, a local 28-year-old, was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was later released, though he faces a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. The woman, a local 22-year-old and driver of the vehicle, was booked in the county jail on an investigative hold for possession of a stolen vehicle and drug paraphernalia.
Friday, Dec. 18
• A local 55-year-old man was arrested and booked in the county jail on a warrant for DUI. A resident called police and reported a man walking through her neighbor’s yard and tugging on a bike that was locked up near a business. The officer contacted a man matching the description provided. He denied any criminal activity, but a routine check revealed he had a warrant for DUI.
• A 17-year-old driver of an SUV faces a possible malicious mischief charge for road rage. The driver of a sedan called police after a brief altercation with the teen driver, who allegedly kicked the driver’s side door of the sedan, causing minor damage. Based on the vehicle and driver description, the investigating officer was able to contact and interview the teen driver.
— Sources: Anacortes Police Department, 911 Dispatch
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.