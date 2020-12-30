The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to more than 100 dispatches Dec. 20-27. Here are some of them.
Sunday, Dec. 20
• An officer patrolling on D Avenue just after midnight pulled over a pickup that he saw go over the fog line multiple times in a few blocks. The 42-year-old Coupeville driver told the officer that the truck, borrowed from a family member, was larger than what she was used to driving. She did not show any signs of impairment, but a routine check showed a suspended license. She was cited and released.
Monday, Dec. 21
• An officer was sent to R Avenue on a report of a pickup that drove over the curb and possibly hit a sign. Investigation revealed that the driver, a local 71-year-old man, was not impaired and there was no damage. However, he a suspended license and was told he would be cited for that. He was given a ride to an appointment within city limits.
• A 15th Street resident reported that a package she left on her porch for pickup and delivery was stolen.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
• A Sugarloaf Street resident reported that someone had been ringing her doorbell about 11 p.m. the past two nights. She was encouraged to call police the next time it occurred so officers could talk with the perpetrator.
• An officer checked on the occupant of a car parked on South March’s Point Road just after 5 p.m. The woman in the car was hunched over and had a syringe in her hand. The woman was startled by the officer’s presence and was asked to step out of the car before she was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. K-9 T-Bone arrived and indicated the presence of illegal narcotics. A car search showed syringes and glass pipes with drug residue. The woman was later released and faces possible drug charges.
Wednesday, Dec. 23
• A local woman reported someone claiming to be a police sergeant called her, soliciting information about her business. The woman was told that no one from the Anacortes Police Department was attempting to call her.
Thursday, Dec. 24
• Highway 20 near Reservation Road was the scene of two collisions Christmas Eve. In the first crash, a sports car slid off the roadway just before 4 a.m. and went into a ditch. The driver was uninjured, but the car had to be towed. The driver was given a ticket for driving with wheels off the roadway. Later, a driver reported that another motorist cut him off near the same intersection, causing him to slam on his brakes and lose control of his car, which rolled and crashed into a ditch. The driver sustained possible injury.
• A valuable electronic device was delivered to a 14th Street home but never made it to the rightful owner’s hands. The resident told police that the theft occurred sometime between Dec. 21 and 24.
— Sources: Anacortes Police Department; Skagit 911
