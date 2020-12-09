The Anacortes Police Department answered 159 calls from Nov. 28-Dec. 7. Here are some of them:
Saturday, Nov. 28
• An officer pulled an SUV over on Commercial Avenue near 15th Street just after 2 a.m. because the title had not been transferred though the vehicle was sold in March. The 29-year-old driver from Oak Harbor said his license was suspended. During his arrest, K-9 T-Bone arrived and alerted to the presence of illicit drugs, so the car was impounded and later searched. Meanwhile, the male driver and the female passenger who owned the vehicle were released at the scene. A vehicle search later revealed methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The man faces charges of driving while license suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia; the woman faces drug and drug paraphernalia charges.
• A man reported that his roommate stole his wallet, phone, keys and pickup truck earlier that morning. Officers were unable to locate the 61-year-old suspect that day, but found him on the afternoon of Dec. 1 and took him into custody. The man was booked in jail on a warrant for identity theft and an investigative hold for theft, taking a motor vehicle without permission and possession of stolen property. The truck and property were returned to the owner.
• A 20th Street resident reported that overnight, his black Gary Fisher mountain bike with mud flaps was stolen from the front of his house.
Sunday, Nov. 29
• An officer tried to pull over a car heading west at about 70 mph on Highway 20 at 4:30 a.m., but the car sped away. Officers found it on J Avenue, where the driver and an unknown passenger ran away and were not located. The car was impounded, and a search revealed several open cans of alcohol and drug paraphernalia, including a small scale with sticky residue. The suspect driver, a local 19-year-old, faces charges of eluding, possession of drug paraphernalia and minor in possession.
• A 42-year-old man from California was booked in the Skagit County jail on three domestic violence-related charges: assault, threats to kill and violation of a no-contact order. Police were called when the man began to argue and threaten his girlfriend in her apartment after she said she did not want him to move back in. An officer investigating the call noted a bruise on the woman’s forearm that they determined was a result of the confrontation.
Monday, Nov. 30
• An officer on patrol on eastbound Highway 20 just before 9 a.m. stopped a sedan that made an abrupt lane change from the left to the right without signaling. The vehicle’s title status revealed that it had a canceled title. The driver, a 33-year-old Sedro-Woolley woman, was taken into custody for the canceled title; a subsequent search of her car revealed a glass pipe and a small bag with drug residue. The car was left at the scene, and the woman was given a ride to town and released with citations for operating a vehicle without a certificate of title and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
• A local driver was ticketed for following too closely after her involvement in a two-car, non-injury collision. The rear-end collision occurred on Commercial Avenue near 19th Street.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
• A 20-year-old man was arrested around noon and booked in the county jail for domestic violence assault and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence. The man argued with his parents at their 29th Street home, and when the argument escalated, his mother attempted to call 911 but the son allegedly charged at her and grabbed her wrist.
• A 27-year-old Bothell man was arrested mid-afternoon on Highway 20 near Avon Allen Road. Officers were looking for his car in relation to a reported alcohol theft at an Anacortes grocery store. A vehicle passenger, a 26-year-old from Seattle, was also arrested and later booked in jail on a Superior Court warrant for retail theft and an investigative hold for organized retail theft and driving while license suspended. Stolen items discovered in the car were valued at over $1,500 and included 12 bottles of alcohol and 20 bottles of cold medications.
• A local woman was ticketed for following too closely after her vehicle collided with a small sedan at the intersection of M and 12th Street. The at-fault driver told police that the light turned green so she started moving forward. The driver of the front vehicle said traffic was not flowing at the time of the collision. No one was injured.
Friday, Dec. 4
• A 32-year-old Anacortes man was arrested for driving while license suspended and ticketed not having vehicle insurance. A corporal pulled him over on Commercial Avenue after realizing that the man’s car had an expired trip permit. The man was unable to provide the necessary documentation to drive his vehicle and the corporal noticed that the trip permit had been altered with correction fluid and black pen. The man was arrested, cited and released at the scene with a copy of his citation and infraction.
• A local man reported that he was just involved in a collision at 15th Street and O Avenue. He said he was pulling onto O Avenue from 15th Street when he struck a small SUV. No one was injured. The reporting party had a suspended driver’s license, so he was arrested, cited on scene and released.
— Sources: Anacortes Police Department, 911 Dispatch
