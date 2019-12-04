Tis the season to be safety-conscious.
Public safety officials remind residents to be safe this holiday season and offer these tips to help protect against thefts and fires.
From Anacortes Police Capt. Dave Floyd:
• Have packages delivered to a neighbor if you’ll be away.
• Consider investing in a secured-delivery box. It locks when closed and is opened using a combination.
• Don’t drink and drive. Call a cab or give the keys to a sober driver.
From Anacortes Fire Chief Dave Oliveri:
• Keep combustibles away from heat sources.
• Don’t use candles.
• Use proper lighting on a cut Christmas tree, and keep it watered.
• Don’t use too many extension cords, plug too many lights in one outlet or overload one circuit.
The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 140 dispatches from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, including:
Saturday, Nov. 23
• A vehicle shattered a mailbox post on the 2300 block of 37th Street sometime during nighttime. The damage was reported to police, but the collision was hit and run.
• A 31-year-old Burlington man was stopped on 32nd Street because his 1990s sedan had a broken windshield and was arrested for failure to transfer title within 45 days. A registration check on the car showed it was purchased in July. When asked about this, the driver said the previous owner left the country before the title transfer was completed.
• A vehicle struck a fence on the S curve on Oakes Avenue near the intersection of Glasgow Way. The driver sustained minor injury and was given a ticket for driving with wheels off the roadway.
Monday, Nov. 25
• The driver of a semi-truck pulling two trailers was issued a ticket for improper turn after the truck struck a power pole at the intersection of 14th Street and O Avenue. No one was injured, though several homes in the area were without power following the collision.
• A 34-year-old Anacortes man was booked in jail on a warrant for operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock. A corporal saw the man by his vehicle parked on T Avenue and arrested him there without incident.
• A customer’s vehicle was reported stolen from an auto shop parking lot at 23rd Street and Commercial Avenue. The vehicle was described as a blue 1982 Toyota pickup with Washington plate 64346Q. Anyone with information about this should call dispatch on the nonemergency line, 360-428-3211 and reference case number 19-A08678.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
• The driver of a vintage sedan was pulled over for registration tabs that expired in spring 2017. The driver, a 31-year-old Sedro-Woolley man, also had no car insurance and no driver’s license. K9 T-Bone alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics. A search of the vehicle yielded a used syringe possibly belonging to a previous passenger. The syringe was disposed of, and the driver was given a ticket for no insurance, expired registration, and no valid license. The responsibility of driving the car from the scene was turned over to the licensed passenger.
• An officer on patrol in the area of Havekost Road and Marine Drive observed a sedan driving 16 mph over the posted speed limit. The 49-year-old Anacortes driver received a speeding ticket and a citation for driving with a suspended license.
• An officer in the area of Skyline Way and Sunset Avenue pulled a sports car over for driving 37 mph in the posted 25 mph speed zone. The driver, a 32-year-old from Mount Vernon, had a suspended license so he was taken into custody without incident. He was released with a copy of his citation and a speeding ticket. The responsibility of driving the car from the scene was turned over to the licensed passenger.
Thursday, Nov. 28
• An Oregon Avenue resident reported an attempted burglary at his home. A window screen was damaged, possibly by a screwdriver or similar tool. No entry was gained.
Friday, Nov. 29
• An anonymous caller reached out to 911 dispatch on Friday morning to report a loose hog in the area of Highway 20 and March’s Point Road. Officers were unable to locate the high-tailing hog.
• An officer took a mail theft report from a Woodside Drive resident who noticed a pile of mail laying nearby. The investigating officer returned mail to several area residents, and all of them mentioned that no one had permission to have their mail. In addition, several mentioned that they were notified of package deliveries they never received.
• A local woman filed an identity theft report. Her bank contacted her the week prior with information on access cards that had been issued and fraudulent charges that had been reversed by the bank. The sergeant who took the report counseled her on ways to obtain free credit reports to monitor her credit. She was also advised to report the matter to the Federal Trade Commission.
• A downtown Anacortes motel employee called police to request the removal of a man who smelled of alcohol and was refusing to leave the lobby. Responding officers immediately recognized the man and placed handcuffs on him while they investigated. The motel employee said the man became verbal and then physical toward staff and patrons when he was told that the motel would not serve him. After a few minutes, the man was released from the handcuffs and given a copy of a trespass notice. An officer returned the man’s belongings to him, and the suspect then threw them at an officer, causing minor injury. He was re-arrested and booked in county jail on an investigative hold for assault and resisting arrest.
— Anacortes Police Department
