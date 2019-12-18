Five vehicle prowls were reported between Monday Dec. 9, and Friday, Dec. 13, Anacortes police reported. In one prowl, several hundreds of dollars worth of clothing and electronics was stolen.
A resident of the 4100 block of R Avenue contacted police Dec. 9 to report that someone entered his unlocked car during the night and stole $10 worth of change, a house key and an old iPod. Another R Avenue resident contacted police the same day and reported prowls on three of his unlocked vehicles sometime during the evening. Taken items included loose change, food and music CDs.
Two vehicle prowls were reported Dec. 13 on the 1900 block of 36th Street. In one case, a resident went to the police station to report that someone rifled through his unlocked vehicle during the night. Nothing of note was missing; the investigating officer mentioned that the prowl may be related to a suspicious incident involving misplaced mail from several mailboxes in the area.
Also on Dec. 13, a resident of the 3400 block of F Avenue told police that more than $700 in clothing and electronics were missing from her two vehicles, which had been unlocked.
The Anacortes Police Department also reported responding to the following dispatches:
Saturday, Dec. 7
• Someone drilled a hole in the bottom of a vehicle gas tank on 11th Street, making off with $90 worth of gas and causing $250 in damage. The theft occurred sometime after 6 p.m. the previous evening.
Sunday, Dec. 8
• A 38-year-old Anacortes man was arrested and cited for driving while license suspended and operating a vehicle without the required ignition interlock. An officer pulled him over on Highway 20 for expired registration tabs. He was cited and released at the scene.
Monday, Dec. 9
• An officer pulled over a hatchback on Q Avenue for a burned-out headlight. A check revealed the 19-year-old Tacoma driver was not licensed. The officer requested backup because the driver took several blocks to pull over after the officer activated his lights and siren. During the investigation, a firearm was seen wedged between the passenger seat and the door. Investigation revealed that the gun did not belong to the driver or his passenger. The gun was collected as evidence. With the driver’s permission, a search of the car revealed a meth pipe and several baggies with meth residue. The driver was given a ticket for no valid operator’s license and cited for possession of drug paraphernalia. Both occupants were released at the scene.
• An Anacortes Parks and Recreation employee contacted police on Dec. 9 to turn in a baggie of methamphetamine found on trail 220 near Heart Lake. There was no way to determine its owner, so it was turned in as evidence to be destroyed.
• Officers and medical units were sent to a three-vehicle collision just before 5 p.m. on Highway 20 and Reservation Road. A 35-year-old driver from Burlington was issued a ticket for following too close after his pickup struck the rear of another pickup; that pickup then lurched forward and struck another vehicle that was slowing for the intersection. There was reportable damage to all three vehicles, and two were towed. The driver of the second pickup was treated for injuries while on scene.
• Three teen males were trespassed and may be charged with theft after they were caught stealing more than $200 worth of groceries from a local store. An officer discussed the matter with a 16-year-old female associate of the males; she stated that there was not any food at their house, so they decided to steal some food. Involved parties admitted their involvement and were apologetic, saying they would not do it again.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
• A local motel owner reported the theft of a long string of Christmas lights, believed taken early that morning. The motel owner showed the officer a video file from about 2 a.m. of what looked to be a lone female removing the lights. Because the incident occurred in the dark, the woman has not been identified.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
• A resident of 33rd Street called police early in the morning to report the theft of beer and a steak knife from her back yard. The woman showed the investigating officer security footage that showed a clear face shot of a male sneaking around the fenced yard just before 5 a.m.. Officers recognized the 18-year-old from previous contacts and located him in the restrooms at Storvik Park wearing the same clothing as seen in the video, with a backpack and several unopened beers strewn about. He was detained and taken to the police station. A search revealed methamphetamine, marijuana and a pipe. He was booked in the Skagit County Jail on an investigative hold for theft, residential burglary, minor in possession, and drug and paraphernalia possession.
Friday, Dec. 13
• A 45-year-old Seattle woman was driving her sedan on Commercial Avenue at night with her high beams on. An on-duty officer driving the opposite way was temporarily blinded by the light and turned around to pull the car over. A routine driver’s check revealed that the woman’s Alabama license was suspended. She was arrested for driving while license suspended and later released with a copy of her citation.
— Anacortes Police Department
