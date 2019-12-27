A Sedro-Woolley man and a Mount Vernon woman were arrested Sunday, Dec. 15, on various charges after a high-speed car chase from Highway 20 and Thompson Road to Reservation and Stevenson roads.
Just before midnight, an officer on Thompson Road attempted to pull over a sedan for driving without brake lights. As the car turned onto eastbound Highway 20, the driver sped up to about 70 mph toward Reservation Road, turned south and sped to the intersection of Stevenson Road. The car then slowed, and the male driver and female passenger got out and ran in opposite directions.
A Swinomish Tribe police officer came to the scene as the car rolled to a stop atop a pile of bark mulch and placed the vehicle in park to stop it from moving. When doing this, the officer discovered a driver’s license in plain view belonging to a 32-year-old Sedro-Woolley man.
The driver was out of sight by the time the Anacortes officer was on scene, but the officer could see the woman running and ordered her to stop and put her hands up. She complied and was taken into custody. During questioning, the 30-year-old woman provided a false name; she was booked in county jail on a charge of identity theft and two warrants issued by Mount Vernon Municipal Court.
The driver was tracked down with the help of Mount Vernon Police Department’s tracking K-9 and arrested and booked for eluding, driving while license suspended and violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act for Suboxone found in his pocket when he was searched.
Two days later, in a warrant-authorized search, officers reported finding methamphetamine and plastic straws with drug residue in the car.
The following are some of the other calls the Anacortes Police Department reported responding to since Saturday, Dec. 14.
Saturday, Dec. 14
• A 22-year-old Anacortes man who was previously trespassed from a local grocery store came back for another visit and was seen by a staff member who suspected him of trying to steal two bottles of whiskey. A responding police officer recognized the man, who was running across Commercial Avenue toward 13th Street. The man told the officer he was going to pay for the alcohol but instead gave it back. He was arrested for violating the trespass notice and booked in jail for charges of burglary and theft.
Monday, Dec. 16
• A local woman informed police that she had received several phone calls from someone claiming to be from the Oak Harbor Police Department.
• A resident on Kingsway reported that someone had egged his house and cars the past two nights around midnight. There was no damage to the resident’s property and no suspect information available at the time of the report.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
• A 72-year-old Anacortes woman was given a ticket for improper lane usage after she attempted to exit the Sharpe’s Corner roundabout southbound toward Oak Harbor in front of a semi-truck that was continuing east toward Burlington. The woman’s vehicle was damaged, but she was not hurt.
• A local 13-year-old male was booked in the Skagit County Juvenile Detention Facility for obstructing, theft and minor in possession. Officers stopped him in a vehicle leaving a local grocery store where more than $170 in hard alcohol had been stolen. When the investigating officer informed him that he would be detained as a theft suspect, the boy tried to run. After a brief struggle, he was placed in handcuffs and moved to a patrol car where he was read his rights.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
• A local mariner reported that his dry-docked boat was burglarized in a yard on R Avenue over the weekend. Missing are several medical and electronic items from his boat, including two GPS units valued at more than $1,000.
Thursday, Dec. 19
• An officer took a malicious mischief complaint at a business on the 200 block of T Avenue. The owner told the investigating officer that someone attempted to pry open a deadbolt but was unsuccessful in gaining entry to the building. The incident occurred sometime between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 5:15 a.m. Thursday.
• A resident reported that her purse containing a small amount of cash and bank cards was missing from her minivan Thursday morning. She did not know if her minivan had been locked.
• An R Avenue resident reported that a delivered package containing about $50 in merchandise was stolen from his front porch sometime since 3:30 p.m. the afternoon prior. The thief left the opened, empty box in the bushes nearby.
• A local preschool staff member contacted the Animal Control officer to report a pesky feline who was known to scratch teachers and students. One step that staff took to rectify the situation was to place the cat in a storage shed during recess. Although there are no leash laws for cats in Anacortes, the officer tried to contact the cat’s owner to see if it is current on its rabies vaccine. The officer also provided staff members with possible measures to dissuade the cat from visiting the school.
• A mariner living on his boat reported the theft of fuel from his vehicle parked in front of the marina on Skyline Way.
• A 23rd Street resident reported a neighbor had been assaulted. The alleged victim later told officers her fiancé grabbed her by the throat and pushed her to the floor. Officers contacted the fiancé, who was intoxicated and gave a similar version but said he did not remember the assault. The man was booked in jail on a domestic violence assault charge based on the woman’s testimony and physical evidence of the assault.
Friday, Dec. 20
• A West 11th Street resident reported the theft of packages from porches in the area. The vehicle possibly associated with the theft was a blue vehicle that sped out of the area shortly after the reporting party called 911. Officers did not find the suspect vehicle.
— Anacortes Police Department
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.