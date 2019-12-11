The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to more than 150 dispatches Nov. 30 to Dec. 6. Here are some of them.
Saturday, Nov. 30
• A window was broken and a $250 backup camera monitor stolen from a vehicle parked overnight on Kingsway.
• A 29-year-old Anacortes man was pulled over for driving 15 mph over the posted 30 mph limit on 12th Street. A check of his driving status revealed that his license was suspended. He was cited and released.
Sunday, Dec. 1
• A 17-year-old Anacortes male was arrested and charged with driving while license suspended. The driver was contacted by a sergeant who saw him on the roadway just after 1 a.m. with his headlights off.
• An officer pulled a pickup and trailer over on Highway 20 because the trailer lacked a license plate. The a 49-year-old Sedro-Woolley driver said he did not have a valid driver’s license and was taking his friend some wood. The officer also discovered that the man had two arrest warrants for theft out of Mount Vernon Municipal Court and Skagit County District Court respectively. He was booked in the county jail on his warrants and driving charge.
• An Eastsound driver dozed off behind the wheel while driving toward the ferry terminal just after 5 a.m., and his vehicle veered into the oncoming lane and struck pickup. Both vehicle occupants had minor injuries, and both vehicles were damaged. The at-fault driver was given a ticket for improper lane usage and driving without insurance.
Monday, Dec. 2
• An officer on patrol on Q Avenue stopped and checked a sedan parked in the 1700 block because the owner had warrants for his arrest. After a moment, the owner walked toward the car and greeted the officer, stating that he was aware of his warrants and was intending to quash them later in the week. The man was instead transported to jail on two Superior Court warrants for assault.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
• A late-morning traffic stop resulted in a trip to jail for a local 47-year-old who was driving his hatchback with expired tabs on Highway 20 in front of an on-duty officer. The officer pulled the car over and spoke with the driver who knew about the registration issue and was trying to get a new title issued for the older hatchback. The driver also mentioned that he had a warrant and no license. A check revealed four warrants — three for driving-related offenses and one for disorderly conduct. He was booked in jail on his warrants and on a charge of driving while license suspended.
• A 44-year-old Anacortes woman was given a ticket for failure to yield after she drove her Jeep into the path of vehicle already in the roundabout at Sharpes Corner. The Jeep sustained reportable damage, but no one was injured.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
• An 18-year-old Anacortes man was given a ticket for following too close in a non-injury minor crash involving two cars near K Avenue and 19th Street. The responding officer issued the infraction and facilitated an exchange of information between the two drivers.
• An 81-year-old Olga woman was given a $190 ticket for failure to yield after she pulled in front of a sedan driving on 11th Street, causing a collision with reportable damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries.
• A 62-year-old La Conner woman was given a ticket for improper backing and operating a vehicle without insurance after she struck a vehicle at low speed while backing out of her parking spot at a local grocery store. No one was injured.
• Officers were sent to Eighth Street and Q Avenue to investigate a report of a lot of yelling and loud noise coming from an apartment. Officers identified the source of the noise and interviewed several people from the residence who stated that no crime was committed. A local 42-year-old with a Department of Corrections warrant was contacted, however, and a search yielded a container with drug residue. Corrections could not take him that night, so he was released with a copy of his citation and advised to report to the Corrections office the following day.
Thursday, Dec. 5
• An officer pulled over a sedan with a broken headlight and partially blocked front license plate after dark. The 43-year-old Anacortes woman told the investigating officer that she had a license but did not have it with her. A check with Department of Licensing revealed her license was suspended. She was arrested.
Friday, Dec. 6
• Officers arrested a local 65-year-old for driving while under the influence and with a suspended license. Swinomish Casino staff called 911 with concern that the driver might not be able to drive safely because of alcohol consumption. An officer noticed the car traveling north on R Avenue and pulled it over just after the 22nd Street roundabout after the vehicle swerved within its lane of travel and the driver failed to signal while merging or exiting the roundabout. The driver provided a voluntary breath sample that revealed a blood alcohol level over the legal limit to drive. He was taken into custody and now faces possible drug-possession charges for methamphetamine found in his sedan.
— Anacortes Police Department
