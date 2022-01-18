Here are some of the calls handled by Anacortes police from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12.
Saturday, Jan. 8
• Officers took a 25-year-old Anacortes resident back to his residence after receiving a call about a possible domestic incident about 2:45 a.m. on 23rd Street. Officers learned that the man had been out drinking with friends, who got tired of his actions and returned to an apartment. The man followed and began knocking on the door and ringing the doorbell incessantly. A 21-year-old Oak Harbor man advised the two had a physical confrontation, but neither wanted to press charges.
• A 62-year-old Anacortes man reported his truck was stolen from 8th Street the night of Jan. 7.
• An officer responded to a report of a woman lying in the road. When he found her, she was walking along the side of the road.
• A man reported that his sister was yelling and refused to leave. He told dispatch he would wait in his bedroom until officers arrived. The sister said she was visiting her mother, who owns the residence, and discovered that her key no longer worked in the door. Her brother, who lives there, answered the door when she knocked. She said her brother told her the locks were changed and she couldn’t have a key. She said she wanted to make sure her mother was OK. But her brother started yelling that she needed to leave. She said she ignored him and spoke to her mother before sitting down at the kitchen counter to plug in a phone she had purchased for her mother. The sister said her brother then threw water from a cup at her, soaking her face and shirt. An officer spoke to the mother, who said she saw the incident. The brother eventually said he threw the water in self-defense because his sister came at him from around the corner. The officer told the man that his mother said his sister was seated at the time. Officers arrested the brother for fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.
• A business employee reported that a van damaged an awning when it entered the drive-thru. The employee contacted the driver, and they exchanged information. The responding officer provided the employee with the corresponding case number.
• A restaurant employee reported a patron walked out without paying around 6:30 p.m. on Commercial Avenue. Officers drove through the area but saw no one matching the description. Estimated loss is $48.
Sunday, Jan. 9
• A driver spun out on the icy roadway near Sharpes Corner. There was no vehicle or property damage
• A 75-year-old Anacortes woman reported a vehicle prowl. She said her husband did not lock the door after they ran errands the previous day. She was unable to find her wallet and saw that the car was unlocked while looking for it. She noticed that items in the car had been rearranged. She contacted her bank, which advised her of where the card had been used.
• A manager reported that a man had walked out of a store with a basket of items, which he believed to include a bottle of vodka and a melon bowl. The officer is awaiting follow-up from other law enforcement agencies in identifying the man.
Monday, Jan. 10
• A 55-year-old Sedro-Woolley woman advised that she had hired an Anacortes lawyer who had not provided her with the settlement money from her case. The payment had come through, but the lawyer refused to transfer the funds when they met up to do so. The woman said she had a photo of the check, and the officer attempted to contact the lawyer via phone and at his house. The officer is following up with both parties.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
• A school administrator advised that an 11-year-old student reported being followed to school by someone that morning. The administrator said the student’s parent had given permission for the child to speak with the officer without her parents present. The student said she walked to school alone and that a man had followed her. She said she became frightened and “put on her brass knuckles” and then ran across the field to her school. The officer asked if the man following her had said anything, and she said he did not and that he did not continue following her. The student said she had never seen the man before. The officer told the girl and the administrator that no crime had occurred but that she was right to distance herself from the person and to get to a public place with adults quickly to report it. The officer told the student that brass knuckles are illegal to have, and the administrator said she could not have them at school. She replied and said they were really plastic, not brass. The administrator still instructed her to leave them at home in the future. The officer then called the girl’s mother to inform her of their conversation.
• A 62-year-old Anacortes man reported his car had been parked in front of his business when he received a Facebook message saying his vehicle window was broken. He noted that the rear window was broken but nothing appeared to be taken or disturbed. He didn’t have any idea as to who would do this.
Wednesday, Jan. 12
• A 69-year-old Anacortes man reported that his storage locker had been broken into, but nothing seemed to be missing.
• Dispatch advised of a vehicle prowl that had taken place within the previous two minutes. An officer arrived and met with a security employee who provided images of the suspect vehicle from a nearby camera. The license plate was not readable in the photos. The officer noted that the prowled vehicle had a broken rear window. As the officer photographed the damage, the registered owner, a 62-year-old La Conner woman, approached him. She noted several items were missing, including sheets, a LEGO set and a bag, with stolen property and damage totaling about $651.
• A 35-year-old Anacortes man requested a phone call regarding a missing bike at his house. He had checked his home cameras and noticed that his bike was missing. He checked back through his camera footage and had footage of a male suspect. The owner provided a video clip.
• A 66-year-old Alaska woman reported a theft of everything inside her storage unit. She had hired a man to pack her belongings to have them shipped to her home in Alaska. The man said he would move everything to his warehouse in Seattle and then ship the property via a contractor to Alaska. She paid him $16,000 for the move, but then found out that he had moved the belongings to a storage facility in Anacortes. She contacted the contractor, who said they had never heard of the man. The woman asked the man to move her belongings back to her storage unit. He did so but did not move the furniture. He stated he would not be able to move it. She was not able to tend to the matter herself due to being out of town. She was told to arrange to have her furniture checked on as she tries to resolve the situation.
• Officers responded to a report of two teenage boys on N Avenue yelling for the past half hour. The responding officers could hear yelling from the upstairs area of the apartment as they stood in front of the door. A woman answered the door but then slammed it shut and stated they needed a warrant to make her open the door. She looked through the window to speak with officers, who informed her of the complaints, which included threats by one boy to kill the other. The woman said the boys were allowed to be loud inside the apartment until 10 p.m. Officers could hear the woman rant inside the apartment after she closed the window about neighbors calling police again.
— Anacortes Police Department
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.