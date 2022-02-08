The Anacortes Police Department responded to 160 cases between Friday, Jan. 28, and Thursday, Feb. 3. Here are some of them:
Friday, Jan. 28
• An officer spoke to a 65-year-old Anacortes man who informed the officer that a six-gallon fuel tank had been stolen from the back of his small boat.
• A young woman was reportedly running around a park naked. Officers arrived and found a woman working out, fully clothed.
• The Anacortes Parks Department wanted to trespass an individual whose vehicle had been parked at Washington Park for more than 24 hours. Officers found a truck and motorhome parked at the campsite in question. The man signed the trespass notice, and officers gave him until noon the next day to fix his vehicle and move it.
Saturday, Jan. 29
• An officer contacted a 26-year-old Anacortes man regarding a vehicle prowl. He said he had parked his vehicle at his apartment parking lot in the 800 block of 30th Street early in the morning and returned to find multiple items missing. There was no damage to the car, but about $205 worth of items were taken.
• A 42-year-old Anacortes woman reported that a possible theft took place at her business in the 600 block of Commercial Avenue. She reported $264 worth of stolen items. The shop owner suspected a man who had spent a long time in a dressing room and then left without opening his backpack when asked. The shop owner showed officers surveillance footage of him leaving. When they located him, the man confirmed he had taken items from the store but did not give any reasons. An officer arrested the man, and another recovered his backpack nearby. He said he would not provide permission to search his backpack, so the arresting officer told him he would apply for a search warrant. The man said he would allow officers to search the backpack, and the arresting officer told him that was no longer an option. Officers gave him a citation and trespass notice, and the man left on foot.
• A grocery store manager reported that a man had eaten food from the deli and walked out without paying. An officer found the 38-year-old Anacortes man near the store eating food. He was taken into custody, and officers found a full bottle of vodka in his jacket pocket. The officer completed a citation for third-degree theft and a trespass notice and told the man he would be arrested if he returned. The man then left on foot. Two minutes later, the store advised that the man had returned and was walking toward the liquor department. The officer found the man near the deli aisle and placed him in handcuffs, finding a bottle of Fireball whiskey in the same jacket pocket as the earlier vodka bottle. Officers booked him into the Skagit County jail on a second-degree burglary charge.
• A store manager reported that a man took several items and left on foot. Officers located the 32-year-old Anacortes man and confirmed that he had multiple arrest warrants, including three for third-degree theft. The man was transported to jail and trespassed from the store.
• Several vehicles were reportedly drag-racing in the upper parking lot of the Washington State Ferry Terminal property. An officer contacted about 10 teenagers standing near the vehicles and talking. The officer discussed the dangers of drag-racing and trespassing. The teens agreed to clear out.
Sunday, Jan. 30
• A 51-year-old Anacortes woman reported a vehicle prowl at her home overnight on Hickory Drive. She said she left her vehicle unlocked and then found that the contents of her glovebox had been strewn about the interior of the vehicle. She noted that her garage door opener was missing, with a value of about $65.
Monday, Jan. 31
• A caller reported that someone tried to rip the coin machine off the wall in one of the Washington Park restrooms. The attempt caused some damage to the drywall. An officer documented the damage.
• An Anacortes woman reported finding what appeared to be human remains near the beach path just west of the ferry terminal, noting that the bone appeared to be a “tiny femur.” An officer contacted her, and she said she had placed the bone on driftwood further inland. The officer took photos of the bone and forwarded them to the Skagit County Coroner’s Office. Staff advised that the remains were not human, with 100% certainty, and advised that the officer dispose of the bone to prevent additional calls.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
• A 38-year-old Oak Harbor man reported that a man had slapped him in the face through the window of his car while in a drive-through line at a local pharmacy. The other man had left the location. The reporting party wrote down his statement while another officer contacted the other man, whose license plate returned to an Anacortes address. The 68-year-old Anacortes man said the altercation was just a verbal argument, which allegedly started when the Anacortes man had pulled in front of the reporting party in the drive-through line. The Anacortes man was cited for fourth-degree assault via summons.
• Dispatch advised of a report of someone cutting down trees near the Cap Sante Lookout. While en route to the call, an officer noticed a vehicle similar to the description given of the suspects’ vehicle driving on V Avenue. The reported vehicle was no longer at the lookout when the officer arrived, and the reporting party directed him to a madrona tree cut down on the east side of Cap Sante. Later in the officer’s shift, an Anacortes Parks Department employee contacted him and said he found at least three live madronas that had been cut down. The officer is working on following up with the people in the vehicle.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
• There was a two-car, non-injury, non-blocking, reportable motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Commercial Avenue and 17th St involving a Birkenstock sandal mishap leading to the collision.
Thursday, Feb. 3
• An officer responded to a hit-and-run collision eastbound on Highway 20 at Reservation Road. The reporting party said the suspect vehicle was no longer on scene and that she had attempted to make a lane change to the left when the truck “just appeared.” She said she veered back to the right and struck a guardrail, but it did not appear that the two vehicles had made contact.
• Officers responded to a reported domestic involving a woman, her son, her husband and two of her friends. The woman alleged that her husband was trying to enter her apartment. The husband was arrested and then booked into Skagit County Jail for fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.
