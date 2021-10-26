Saturday, Oct. 16
• A 38-year-old Anacortes man was arrested on a charge of DUI after a caller reported the man was slumped over in his vehicle in the turn lane near 7-Eleven around 5 a.m. Officers had the man pull into the parking lot. His breath test results were above the legal limit, so he was cited and released to a sober driver.
• A 53-year-old Lake Cavanaugh man reported his vacant upstairs rental was broken into in the previous week. Someone kicked the door in, though nothing appeared missing or otherwise damaged. He also showed the officer graffiti on a shed in the alley, which he believes was a marking system for transients labeling the building as vacant. Estimated damage is $600.
• A 65-year-old Eastsound man was cited for driving with wheels off roadway after reportedly falling asleep at a wheel in the 900 block of 25th Street around 5:20 p.m. His vehicle continued through the intersection, hit a stop sign and came to rest against a fence and light pole.
• A caller reported seeing a man standing outside of a residence for several minutes and then walking inside the residence around 10:17 p.m. The caller said the front door appeared to be unlocked. Officers contacted the homeowner, a 67-year-old Anacortes woman, who said she went outside to smoke a cigarette and then went back inside. The officer noted she was wearing a beanie and baggy attire, which could be the reason the caller thought she was a man.
• A 36-year-old transient man was arrested on four warrants after an officer noticed him outside a building under construction just before midnight near 18th Street and O Avenue. Officers had seen a man inside the same building the previous night and opted to check the building again. The 36-year-old was seen coming out from underneath the black netting outside the building. He told officers he was sitting on the edge of the building eating. Officers were unable to confirm he was the person inside but did book him into jail on his warrants.
Sunday, Oct. 17
• A restaurant owner called about an employee firing the previous day. He said they are following a vaccine requirement policy, and a former employee refused to get vaccinated. Despite notice of the policy, the 53-year-old man reacted poorly and caused a scene, including loudly yelling expletives. During the outburst, the man reportedly said something to the effect of people who got vaccinated should be shot. This caused concern to other employees. As a courtesy, the officer called the man and left a message advising him the matter needed to not escalate.
• A 29-year-old Anacortes woman reported a road-rage incident that culminated in the driver of a black truck stopping in the roadway in front of her and exiting with a knife in hand. The subject did not threaten the caller with the knife. Officers received a partial plate number but were unable to locate the truck.
Monday, Oct. 18
• Officers were advised of a vehicle off the road in a ditch on Fidalgo Bay Road around 4 p.m. An officer contacted the driver, a 76-year-old Mount Vernon man, who said he pulled over to take a picture and when leaving, pulled into the ditch. There did not appear to be damage to the vehicle, and the driver was uninjured. The officer assisted the driver with contacting a tow.
• A 70-year-old Anacortes man called to report a $10,000 bronze sculpture stolen from his home. The man said he believed his house was burglarized earlier in the day. He said he believed the front door might have been unlocked when he arrived home, as he recalled that something didn’t feel right when he put his key in to unlock it. It appears other items, including jewelry, also may have been stolen. The investigation continues.
• Dispatch received a noise complaint regarding a piano being played in an obnoxious manner just before 11 p.m. in the 400 block of Commercial Avenue. The officer observed individuals leaving the area where the piano was located. The area was re-checked later with no issues.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
• A 48-year-old Anacortes man reported he received a fraudulent phone call from someone saying his Social Security number would be suspended and he would be picked up on outstanding warrants from Texas unless he purchased Bitcoin bonds from them. The man said he did not share any personal information and did not lose any money.
• Callers reported a man in the ditch on the side of Highway 20 eastbound near Thompson Road around 1 p.m. Officers contacted a 36-year-old Stanwood man, who said he was taking a break and did not need medical aid.
• A business owner called to complain about transients on T Avenue who were littering sidewalks with their belongings and obstructing traffic at times. The officer encouraged the man to contact City Hall, as they are believed to be in the process of mitigating the transient situation. The officer drove through the area as well and asked two men to clear their belongings from the sidewalk.
• An 84-year-old Anacortes woman reported that a garage had been broken into in Skyline, though it didn’t appear anything was stolen. Someone broke the door to the garage within the past two days. Estimated damage was $100.
• Callers reported a 38-year-old woman standing in the roadway with her pants down on Commercial Avenue around 4 p.m. Officers contacted her, and she agreed not to let her baggy pants fall while walking in public. A short time late, officers received a Superior Court Custody Authorization. Officers returned to contact the woman, who cooperated and was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
• A 29-year-old transient man was trespassed from a business on Sixth Street after reportedly acting suspiciously and trying to open a maintenance room. Officers contacted the man nearby, who said he was looking for a friend’s room. Officers noted he appeared to be under the influence.
• Officers are investigating a suspicious fire in the 1000 block of Eighth Street. They were dispatched to a structure fire around 11 p.m. where a small shed was engulfed in fire, which appeared to be spreading to an external staircase. Firefighters arrived shortly. The investigation continues.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
• A caller advised of an erratically driven vehicle coming from Island County that may have struck a center divider along the route to Anacortes around 9 a.m. The car was observed at Island Hospital. The man was assisting his mother, who appeared very sick, out of the car. He reportedly apologized and said his driving was affected as he tried to get his mother to the ER.
• Multiple callers reported a naked woman in the middle of the road around 9:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Commercial Avenue. Officers saw the 44-year-old Anacortes woman lying in the center turn lane of the street partly covered by a blanket. She complied with requests to move out of the road. Officers noted the woman appeared to be in a mental health crisis or was under the influence of drugs. She repeatedly threw the blanket off and would run around screaming, before sitting down and becoming cordial again. She also threw handfuls of grass and rocks at officers and medics.
Officers requested the Skagit County Mobile Crisis Response Unit respond. They advised they could assist by phone only. The woman eventually agreed to go by ambulance to the hospital. An employee of a nearby inn later told officers the woman stays there consistently and has been a fine guest. But that night, the employee heard screaming outside and saw the woman naked in the middle of the road. She feared the woman would get hit, so took a blanket and tried to get the woman out of the road, which is when officers arrived. She noted the woman was the same one who had to be rescued off Mount Erie the day prior, which officers confirmed.
Thursday, Oct. 21
• Officers were dispatched to a vehicle prowl in progress around 2 a.m. in the 8200 block of S. March Point Road. The caller reported a man was siphoning gas out of a bus. Employees previously reported a white van siphoning gas the previous two nights. While Anacortes officers were en route, a Swinomish officer pulled over a white van. Anacortes officers arrived at the location and contacted the 51-year-old Bellingham man driving, who reportedly said he stole the gas to get to the Seattle area. He was trespassed and informed to expect charges in the mail.
