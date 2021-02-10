The Anacortes Police Department responded to 135 dispatches from Jan. 30 to Feb. 6. Here are some of them.
Saturday, Jan. 30
• An officer stopped a sedan with a broken headlight on Commercial Avenue. The 29-year-old driver from Bellingham was unable to provide a valid driver’s license. He was cited for driving while license suspended and released at the scene. A licensed passenger took over as driver.
• An officer on Commercial Avenue stopped a sedan after seeing it make abrupt driving maneuvers as it merged into traffic, pulled through a parking lot and turned onto Q Avenue. A registration check revealed that the vehicle tabs expired in 2019. The driver, a 26-year-old man from Big Lake, had a suspended driver’s license. He was arrested and later released after agreeing to call a licensed driver to get the car.
• An officer on patrol on 32nd Street nearly collided with a sedan that entered the intersection from M Avenue without stopping about 11:30 p.m. The officer pulled over the 23-year-old driver from Stanwood. He failed a roadside sobriety test and was taken into custody for DUI, then later booked in the county jail.
Sunday, Jan. 31
• A vehicle rear-ended another on 12th Street and M Avenue just after noon. The driver of the at-fault vehicle told police that she sneezed and when she looked up, the SUV in front of her was braking and she did not have time to avoid a collision. No one was hurt.
• An officer on patrol on Commercial Avenue just after 5 p.m. stopped a sedan with registration tabs that expired in May. Further investigation revealed that the car was sold in February 2020, but the title was not transferred. The 27-year-old Anacortes driver was released with a citation.
Monday, Feb. 1
• A red 1970 Honda CT trail motorcycle with Washington license plate CV642W was reported stolen from the 300 block of 34th Street sometime between 5 p.m. Jan. 30 and 7 a.m. Feb. 1. The owner told police that the motorcycle was not in running condition. According to police, it is possible that the thief pushed it south on the Tommy Thompson Trail. Police ask that anyone with information contact dispatch at 360-428-3211 and reference case number 21-A00693.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
• Officers responded to a late-night noise complaint and spoke briefly with a 70-year-old man who was outside yelling. He told officers that he would quiet down. A short time later, someone called in again to complain, and officers returned to find the man sitting in the driver’s seat of a sedan with the engine running. He agreed to take voluntary roadside tests and a breath test. He failed and was taken into custody for being in physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated. He was later booked in the county jail because of a recent DUI arrest.
• Officers went to Sixth Street just after 8 p.m. to investigate a domestic disturbance between a boyfriend and girlfriend. The woman had a large bump and laceration on her eyebrow, and the man had torn skin on his hand. They admitted that they had been arguing over several days, culminating in the man punching the woman. The 47-year-old man was taken into custody and booked in the county jail for violating a no-contact order and domestic violence assault.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
• An officer noticed that the driver of a sedan in front of him on R Avenue was continually checking his rearview mirror as he turned without using his signal light onto Highway 20. A license plate check revealed that the 39-year-old Seattle vehicle owner had a suspended license. The driver was taken into custody for driving while license suspended and was later released with a citation.
• A man reported a fraud call he received from someone claiming to represent the Drug Enforcement Agency in Texas. The man said someone called him claiming that his identity was stolen and he needed to pay the caller with gift cards to clear his name. He complied with the request to purchase $2,000 in Apple gift cards and sent pictures of the cards to the caller. He later reported the issue to his financial institution. The identity of the caller is unknown, and the phone number used by the perpetrator could not receive incoming calls.
Thursday, Feb. 4
• An unlocked sedan parked on Parkside Drive was burglarized sometime overnight. The owner told police several electronic items valued at just under $2,000 were stolen.
— Sources: Anacortes Police Department, Skagit 911
