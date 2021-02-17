The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 132 dispatches Feb. 6-12.
Sunday, Feb. 7
• An officer on J Avenue saw a pickup come to a complete stop at 22nd Street and J Avenue, then accelerate to a speed of 45 mph in the 25 mph speed zone. The officer pulled the pickup over. The 33-year-old Anacortes driver said he was testing out his new headlights and did not see the officer at the intersection. The driver failed a roadside sobriety test, was taken into custody for DUI and booked in the county jail.
• A solar-powered motion light was reported stolen from a sailboat docked at a marina on Q Avenue. The boat owner said the light was stolen sometime this month.
Monday, Feb. 8
• A corporal on M Avenue saw a sports car quickly approach the intersection at 17th Street and screech to a halt with the car partially in the road on M Avenue, causing several vehicles driving on M Avenue to stop. The car then sped west, failed to stop at the stop sign at 17th Street and L Avenue, struck an unoccupied pickup parked on the side of the road, continued through the intersection of 17th Street and K Avenue and then stopped in the high school parking lot. The driver, a local 59-year-old woman, told the corporal she was driving home. She failed a roadside sobriety test, was processed for DUI and booked in the county jail for DUI, operating a vehicle without a valid title, and hit and run.
• A car rear-ended a sedan that was stopped for the red light at 12th Street and D Avenue. The driver of the at-fault vehicle was ticketed for following too close. The at-fault driver told the investigating officer that he was focusing on his stereo and when he looked up, it was too late to avoid a collision with the car in front of him.
• A couple were given a ride to jail after police were called to their residence in west Anacortes. The 50-year-old woman originally called 911 because of a brief altercation she reportedly had with her adult daughter at the residence. Investigation revealed that the two women got into an argument over the mother’s loud music. The mother then grabbed her daughter’s hair, and the daughter pushed her mother away. Officers determined that the mother was the primary aggressor and she was taken into custody for domestic violence assault. The mother’s boyfriend, 40, had an arrest warrant for DUI, so he also was taken into custody. Both were later booked on their respective charges and warrant.
Wednesday, Feb. 10
• A local 66-year-old driver was pulled over by police at 3 a.m. because a routine check showed that the car he was driving was sold late in 2020 but the title was transferred within 45 days. He was taken into custody for failure to transfer title. He was found to be in possession of a methamphetamine pipe. The driver was later released with citations for failure to transfer title and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Officers were busy with several vehicle collisions on the Highway 20 spur from 10 a.m. to noon as snow began to fall. One collision involved three vehicles. A small sedan attempted to pass a pickup pulling a trailer in snowy conditions; the sedan slid on ice and struck the side of the pickup. Another pickup came to the scene to help and nudged the pickup and trailer after sliding on the ice. No major injuries were reported.
Thursday, Feb. 11
• One Husqvarna and one Stihl chainsaw were reported stolen from the open bed of a work truck parked at a hotel near Sharpes Corner overnight.
• The passenger window of a downtown business’s vehicle was broken out sometime during the day. There was no other damage or missing items from the van. Police did not determine whether the damage occurred purposefully or by accident.
—Sources: Anacortes Police Department, Skagit 911
