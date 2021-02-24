A 35-year-old Burlington man was arrested Feb. 17 for drunken driving after his midsize pickup went off the roadway and crashed into a tree at the halfway point of the Washington Park Loop Road.
The man sustained minor injuries when his airbag deployed, Police Capt. Dave Floyd said.
Skagit 911 received at least three calls late in the afternoon from people walking the loop road about a vehicle that was “having difficulty staying on the roadway,” Floyd said. Callers also said the driver got out of his vehicle to sit on a park bench, but had trouble sitting and standing, Floyd said.
Officers arrived to find the man’s vehicle off the road, having collided with a tree. The man was in his vehicle, and the engine was running, Floyd said. There was an open bottle of vodka in the vehicle, he said.
The man failed roadside sobriety tests and his blood-alcohol level was determined to be well over the legal limit, Floyd said. Because the driver had a prior DUI, he was booked into the county jail.
The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 87 dispatches from Feb. 17-22. Here are some of them.
Thursday, Feb. 11
• A Skyline resident reported that sometime overnight a passing vehicle destroyed two mailboxes and broke a mailbox post. Small parts of what appeared to be a vehicle headlight remained at the scene, but police could not determine the model of the vehicle. The next day, officers acted on a tip regarding a sedan with damage consistent to striking a wooden post. The vehicle of interest was parked in a local marina parking lot. A corporal was in the area as two people pulled up to the damaged car and began unloading replacement parts to repair it. After asking some investigative questions, the vehicle owner, a local 51-year-old, was placed under arrest and cited for hit and run, then released at the scene.
Friday, Feb. 12
• A local man called police from his bank to report that he had fallen victim to a loan fraud. The man told police that someone called offering him a loan for $3,000 with the stipulation that he provided his bank account information and gift cards from Target. All told, he lost more than $3,000. The investigating officer attempted to contact the scammer via the phone number used, but the number was disconnected.
• A malicious mischief complaint was made regarding a broken window at a building on the 1200 block of Seventh Street. The caller thought the incident occurred about 8 p.m. No attempt to enter the building is believed to have been made.
Sunday, Feb. 14
• A 46-year-old Rockport man was driving a sedan onto Commercial Avenue and got stuck in the snow. An officer on patrol was nearby and stopped to assist. The driver identified himself but said he did not have his driver’s license with him. A routine check of the driver’s record revealed that his license was suspended, so the officer took him into custody. He was later released at the scene with his citation and the passenger took over the responsibility of driving the car, now dislodged from the snow.
Monday, Feb. 15
• A local woman reported that her older-model sedan was stolen sometime over the weekend from an apartment parking lot on 22nd Street. The vehicle was later located and the owner was made aware of the discovery.
• A corporal arrested a 39-year-old Anacortes man on a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia. The man walked up to an illegally parked vehicle that the corporal was checking out on Commercial Avenue. The man told police that he had stepped away to get gas for the vehicle and was planning to drive it away once refueled. The man was released on scene and told not to drive the vehicle since it had a registration that expired in April 2019.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
• An officer went to the scene of a single-car collision just after noon on Highway 20. Investigation revealed that the minivan involved in the collision was driving at highway speeds when the hood flew open, causing damage to the hood and windshield. No one was injured.
Thursday, Feb. 18
• An officer contacted a woman in her car on Fourth Street at 1 a.m. after receiving notice of a parked and occupied vehicle that seemed suspicious to the caller due to the time of day. The woman told police that she was recording music for her church since she is not able to sing in her apartment at night.
Friday, Feb. 19
• A 41-year-old Mount Vernon woman was pulled over by an officer mid-morning because she was driving approximately 15 mph over the posted 30 mph speed limit. The driver provided a copy of her license and a routine check revealed that it was suspended. She was taken into custody for driving while license suspended and later released with a copy of her citation and a speeding ticket. The licensed passenger drove the car from the scene.
• Officers responded just after 8 p.m. to the 800 block of 29th Street to investigate a 911 hang-up call. Dispatchers informed officers that there was an open line and no one was speaking on the other end. Investigation revealed that the person on the other end was a man who was calling because his ex-wife and he got into an argument that turned physical and she struck him in the face multiple times and broke his eyeglasses. The ex-wife, a local 31-year-old, was taken into custody and booked in the county jail on charges of domestic violence assault and malicious mischief.
— Anacortes Police, Skagit 911
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.