A Sedro-Woolley man was transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained when his vehicle ran a stoplight and collided with another vehicle at Commercial Avenue and 32nd Street.
The 40-year-old man was believed to be under the influence at the time, according to the Washington State Patrol’s collision report.
The collision occurred about 7:40 p.m. The at-fault driver was heading west on 32nd Street and failed to stop at the signal light at Commercial Avenue, according to the collision report. His Hyundai Sante Fe was struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was heading north on Commercial.
Both vehicles were totaled. The two people in the other vehicle were not injured.
The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 139 dispatches Jan. 23-29. Here are some of them.
Saturday, Jan. 23
• A corporal responded to an Anacortes Community Forest Lands trail to investigate the report of a dead dog. The officer determined it was a deceased coyote and properly disposed of it.
• An officer contacted a local 29-year-old man to speak with him about several arrest warrants on file for him. When asked to confirm his identity, the man initially gave a false name, then stated later that he was afraid of being taken to jail. The man was arrested on his warrants and searched incident to arrest. The search revealed that the man had a drug straw and narcotics on him. The jail would not accept the man on his warrants, so he was released and now faces additional criminal charges for drug and drug paraphernalia possession.
Sunday, Jan. 24
• An officer drove through a commercial parking lot just before 4 a.m. while on patrol and noted several people who got out of a vehicle as he approached in his marked police car. A routine check of the vehicle registration revealed that the registration was suspended as of December. The sedan was later seen being driven on Q Avenue, so the officer made a traffic stop to investigate. The vehicle was driven by a 34-year-old Sedro-Woolley woman who was unable to provide valid registration. She was arrested, cited for driving with a suspended vehicle registration, and released.
• An officer contacted a 21-year-old man behind the wheel of a sports sedan parked off Commercial Avenue near 34th Street with the engine running. It was just before 11 p.m. The officer stopped to find out if the man was OK. The driver smelled of alcohol, and there was an open can of hard seltzer in the console. A backpack on the passenger seat contained several cans of hard seltzer. The man failed a roadside sobriety test. He was later released with a citation for being in physical control of a vehicle while under the influence.
Monday, Jan. 25
• City parks and recreation staff reported damage to two benches and a trail marker post at Washington Park. The letter “K” had been engraved into them to the point that they will need to be replaced.
• A grocery store manager reported a male that was confronted by staff after he reportedly attempted to steal two $60 bottles of whiskey. The male subject returned the items to the staff member and left the area in a van. Based on a vehicle and license plate, officers were able to contact the suspect and cite him for theft.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
• An officer on patrol on Q Avenue just after 1 a.m. pulled a sedan over after it ran a stop sign at the intersection of Ninth Street. A routine check revealed that the 27-year-old Mount Vernon driver had a suspended license, so she was taken into custody without incident and later released. The registered owner, a 31-year-old Mount Vernon man, was also in the car. An officer spoke with him about the title status of the vehicle as it had been sold over a month prior but the title had not been transferred. Further investigation revealed the man had a felony warrant for assault. He was transported to jail on his warrant.
• A 1990 Honda Accord was reported stolen from the 900 block of 31st Street sometime after 9 p.m. the previous night.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
• A Cypress Drive resident ordered a high-end bag of dog food in November but never received it. The shipping company reported that it was delivered and surmised that the woman was a victim of package theft.
• A man visited the Anacortes Police Department and reported a gift card scam. He told police that he recently returned an iPhone, but did not hear back from the company about his return so he did an online search to find a customer service line. The man called the first number that came up and was asked to provide access to his computer and bank account information. The person on the line then told the man that he accidentally deposited too much money and requested a return of the funds via gift card. The victim complied with the request and later realized it was a scam when he was contacted by an official representative from Apple.
Thursday, Jan. 28
• A local business reported the theft of two gas cans and a battery from trailered boat parked on their property on Third Street. The boat was parked there for several weeks, so the business representative was unsure when the theft occurred. One gas can was recovered and returned to its owner. The other can and battery are still missing.
Friday, Jan. 29
• Officers went to a local RV park to investigate an argument between a husband and wife. Investigation revealed that the argument had escalated and that the woman began breaking dishes in the home and swinging at her husband in an attempt to strike him. The husband responded by grabbing his wife to avoid being hit. Officers booked the 48-year-old woman in the Skagit County jail on a domestic violence assault charge.
— Sources: Anacortes Police, Washington State Patrol, Skagit 911
