The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 177 dispatches from Jan. 27 to Feb. 3. Here are some of those calls:
Saturday, Jan. 25
• Officers investigating a parking complaint on Minnesota Avenue arrested a 22-year-old Anacortes man for violating a court order. The man was not cooperative during the process of being arrested and was transported to the police station. He was aggressive and struggled with officers. He was booked in jail for violation of the order and an additional charge of obstructing.
• A 25-year-old Sedro-Woolley man was trespassed from a local motel after he allegedly prowled a customer’s car. The man was not a motel guest. An officer also collected two small items that were taken in the vehicle prowl and returned them to the owner, who opted not to press charges. As the officer was leaving after speaking with the man, a landscape crew working nearby said the man had taken an article of clothing from the job site. The officer contacted the man again to collect the clothing and returned it to the owner.
• An officer on patrol in the 1200 block of D Avenue pulled in behind an SUV that was stopped and blocking the roadway. In speaking with the 66-year-old driver, it was determined that the SUV had struck another vehicle about eight blocks away. The occupants of the vehicle said the SUV came into their lane of travel, and they had to swerve to avoid a head-on collision. Both occupants declined aid. The SUV driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI and transported to the police station. However, breath tests revealed his blood alcohol level was within legal range to safely operate a vehicle, so he was charged with negligent driving and released.
• An officer pulled over a sedan for speeding at 10:20 p.m. near 17th Street and Commercial Avenue. The driver, a 26-year-old Anacortes man, struggled with the roadside sobriety tests. A breath sample revealed his blood-alcohol level was over the legal limit to safely operate a vehicle. He was processed for DUI at the police station and later released with a copy of his citation and a speeding ticket.
Monday, Jan. 27
• A local woman was involved in a minor collision at 22nd Street and Commercial Avenue. She did not have vehicle insurance and was given a $553 ticket for operating a vehicle without insurance.
• A resident of the 900 block of 35th Street reported that his vehicle was rummaged through the previous night, but nothing of note was taken.
• Officers responded to a report of a domestic violence assault at a local motel just before 4:30 p.m. The reporting party said she and her boyfriend were not getting along, and he slammed the car door on her. Officers spoke with the male and he admitted to the argument and ensuing physical confrontation. He was cited on scene for domestic violence assault and given a court date.
• A 23-year-old man was arrested at Island Hospital after a night security officer called 911 to report that the subject had barricaded himself in a room. Officers contacted the man and, after some coercing, took him into custody and transported him to jail for trespassing and resisting arrest.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
• A Tyler Way resident reported that someone rifled through his unlocked vehicle sometime during the night but he did not notice anything missing. Another vehicle prowl reportedly occurred on the same street, possibly between 4 and 8 a.m., with nothing missing. Then, a Robin Court resident reported that someone had accessed his unlocked vehicle and took several hundred dollars’ worth of rain gear and some loose change.
• A $23 bottle of rum was recovered from a theft suspect, a local 19-year-old. Store staff called 911 after observing the theft and an officer found the man at a nearby retailer with the bottle in his hand. He was arrested and charged with theft and minor in possession, then released at the scene.
• A local man was sent a $1,500 check for a $200 item he sold online. The investigating officer advised him to destroy the check and sever contact with the supposed buyer. The reporting party also stated that he would report the scam attempt to the online commerce website.
• An officer pulled over a pickup with an inoperable headlight and expired tabs just before 9 p.m. A check revealed the 28-year-old driver’s license was suspended because of an unpaid ticket. She was taken into custody, then released with a citation for driving while license suspended and a ticket for failure to renew registration.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
• An officer investigated a report that a woman knocked on the door of a home on Sixth Street and asked for money and drugs. The officer located a suspect a few blocks away and arrested her on an assault warrant issued by Skagit County Superior Court. She was booked in jail.
• A 29-year-old man was arrested for driving with a suspended license after his pickup was stopped on D Avenue for speeding. The driver was cited and released.
Thursday, Jan. 30
• Three dogs running loose near 26th Street and C Avenue were impounded.
• A construction site in Skyline was burglarized sometime between 5 p.m. on Jan. 29 and 8 a.m. Jan. 30. The contractor said approximately $400 in hand tools were missing. The suspect may have gained entry through an unlocked door.
— Anacortes Police Department
