The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 129 dispatches Feb. 10-17. Here are some of them.
Saturday, Feb. 8
• Someone used an object to break into a Honda on 30th Street between 1 and 8 a.m.
• A 78-year-old Winthrop woman was given a ticket for failure to yield after her vehicle collided with a car in the Sharpes Corner roundabout.
• A local bicyclist reported $200 worth of items were stolen from his bike while it was parked near a restaurant in downtown Anacortes. A few days later, the bicyclist told police the missing items were found.
• A local man reported that someone prowled his vehicle and stole loose change and two bottles of prescription medication.
• Officers responded to a report of two individuals arguing behind a business on Commercial Avenue. Officers contacted a man and woman in the area and determined no crime was committed. However, the 31-year-old man had a DUI warrant out of Adams County. He was booked into the Skagit County jail.
Sunday, Feb. 9
• Officers were alerted to possible domestic violence before 4 a.m. On scene, a woman alleged her husband grabbed her by the hair, threw her to the ground and stopped her from dialing 911. He was not at the scene when officers arrived. In the early afternoon, the husband called the police department and then visited the station to speak with an officer. He admitted the argument had turned physical. He said he left and slept in his vehicle overnight. He was arrested and booked into jail on domestic violence assault and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.
• A 51-year-old man was arrested for third-degree theft involving $173 worth of groceries taken from a local store. The man allegedly left the store, shed a layer of clothing that he placed in the trash can and then went into a nearby restaurant. Officers found the suspect in the restaurant. He said he was not aware of the theft because he was drunk. The suspect was told that drunkenness is not a valid excuse to steal.
• An officer contacted a man carrying two backpacks, one of them full of steaks stolen moments earlier from a grocery on Commercial Avenue. The 56-year-old suspect was arrested for theft. He was found to be in possession of a clear pipe with drug residue and raw meat tucked under his T-shirt. The man was cited and released for possession of drug paraphernalia and theft, as well as an arrest warrant out of the Burlington Police Department.
Monday, Feb. 10
• An M Avenue resident reported that his unlocked silver and gold bike was stolen during the previous night.
• A local woman reported that someone called her, claiming that her Social Security number was compromised. She said she did not provide any information to the caller. An officer advised her that it was a common scam attempt and she should contact the Social Security Administration directly if she felt that there was a security breach.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
• A delivery car belonging to a Commercial Avenue restaurant was keyed over the weekend.
• A 20-year-old La Conner man was given a ticket for following too closely and operating a vehicle without insurance after he rear-ended a vehicle that yielded in front of him at the Sharpes Corner roundabout.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
• A local apartment manager contacted police the morning of Feb. 12 to report people not associated with the apartments coming and going from a small sedan in the parking lot. Based on descriptions, officers contacted the involved parties at a business at the intersection of 24th Street and Commercial Avenue. A license plate check revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen by the Tulalip Police Department. After interviews, two vehicle occupants were released and two were arrested. A 28-year-old Bellingham man with two misdemeanor warrants and a felony Department of Corrections warrant was booked into the county jail. The vehicle driver, a 36-year-old from Sedro-Woolley, was booked in jail on an investigative hold for possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
• A sedan was left running with the doors unlocked while the owner went into a fast food restaurant on Commercial Avenue near 29th Street. When the owner returned, the car was gone. The car had a tracking device installed, so officers found it at an apartment complex nearby. The car was unoccupied when found.
Thursday, Feb. 13
• A 62-year-old woman was arrested after her husband called police regarding a physical dispute between them. The husband wife struck him in the face during an argument over dinner. She was booked in the county jail on a charge of domestic violence assault.
• A local retail supervisor reported that someone claiming to be from his corporate office called him to request wire transfers. After completing two transfers, a coworker stepped in and suggested wire transfer from corporate seemed unusual, so the transfers were cancelled and the supervisor reported the incident to police.
— Anacortes Police Department
