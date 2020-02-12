The Anacortes Police Department responded to 163 dispatches from Feb. 3-10. Here are some of them:
Saturday, Feb. 1
• A sedan with a missing front bumper was pulled over, and the driver had no valid driver’s license. Investigation revealed the driver purchased the car in November 2019 but failed to transfer the title. She was cited for failure to transfer title and ticketed for not having a valid license.
• A Vespa scooter was reported stolen from the driveway of a home on G Avenue. The owners described the scooter as red with a scratch along the right rear panel.
• An officer responded to a theft call at a local grocery store. The suspect had left the store, but video helped police identify her. She was contacted the following day on an unrelated matter, and during the interview, she admitted taking deli food items for herself and others because she did not have any money for food and was hungry.
• A local gas station reported receiving a fraudulent $100 bill that a customer tried to use to pay for goods at the store. The customer was cooperative and told police he did not notice the bill was fraudulent and did not know where it came from.
Sunday, Feb. 2
• An officer attempted to detain a black Lab running loose in the Whistle Lake parking lot, but the dog became aggressive when the officer approached, then ran off.
• A property manager requested removal of previous tenants who were not leaving the property as requested. Officers learned that the man and woman also had warrants for their arrest. Both were taken into custody. The man was found to be in possession of a needle and was released with a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. The woman was booked in jail on her warrant and for a possession of drug paraphernalia charge for used needles found when she was searched.
Monday, Feb. 3
• A laundromat represenatative reported that several new laundry machines were vandalized by someone who wrote “Do Not Work” in permanent marker on them.
• A large, older dog was rescued from a cove in Washington Park early one afternoon by the animal control officer. The dog was pulled up a steep embankment and later reunited with her owner.
• Officers went to a local motel to contact a 55-year-old Anacortes man regarding a court order violation. The man refused to open the door, so officers used mechanical means to gain access and took the man into custody. He was booked in jail for the court order violation and for obstructing.
• Snohomish County Corrections officers contacted Anacortes Police about a man they had in custody. Anacortes officers were interested in speaking with him regarding an alleged violation of a no contact order from the day prior. He was booked in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on an investigative hold for violation of a protection order.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
• A sergeant pulled up to a local gas station just after midnight and recognized a man and woman in a pickup parked nearby. There was a no contact order between the two. The 41-year-old Oak Harbor man was arrested without incident for violating the order and was booked in jail.
• A 34th Street resident called police to report that his $150 security camera was removed from the side of his house.
• A K9 officer was on patrol on South March Point Road just after dark when an oncoming vehicle veered into his lane. The vehicle headlights then turned off, and the car quickly corrected back into its lane. The officer had to slow substantially to avoid colliding with the coupe. The officer pulled the car over. The 37-year-old Anacortes driver told the officer that hot ash from his cigarette fell into his lap, causing him to veer into the opposing lane. The driver was taken into custody for driving while license suspended. He was later released with a citation.
• Officers responded to a collision on Highway 20. One officer identified a 38-year-old Anacortes man as the driver of the at-fault vehicle, which did not stop in time for traffic in front of it. No one was hurt. The driver had a suspended license and a felony warrant out of Skagit County Superior Court. After his damaged SUV was towed from the scene, he was taken to jail. He was also ticketed for following too close.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
• An officer responded to the public restrooms on Fourth Street just after 9 a.m. on a report that people were sleeping inside. A 43-year-old woman and 28-year-old man and many of their belongings were discovered inside. The officer was familiar with both subjects, who both had warrants for arrest. They were taken to the county jail.
Friday, Feb. 7
• No one was injured midday in a three-car collision in the northbound lane of Commercial Avenue near 23rd Street. The lane was closed for nearly an hour while tow trucks hauled two damaged vehicles from the scene.
— Anacortes Police Department
