The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 190 dispatches from Jan. 2-11. Here are some of them.
Saturday, Jan. 2
• An unsecured folding bike was reported stolen from the 900 block of 22nd Street sometime during the night.
• Officers went to a local grocery to investigate an alleged theft of $40 worth of items. Based on a suspect description, officers took a male into custody a few minutes after the call came in, and the stolen items were located nearby. The man faces theft and obstructing charges because he gave a false name when asked to identify himself.
Sunday, Jan. 3
• An officer pulled over an SUV on Sixth Street for making an illegal U-turn in front of him. A 33-year-old Langley man was taken into custody for driving while license suspended. He was later released.
• A restaurant employee reported the theft of a tip jar containing about $25.
Monday, Jan. 4
• A 16-year-old male was charged with domestic violence assault for shoving a man, later determined to be his mother’s fiancé.
• A woman reported that a man she did not know was looking in the windows of her vehicle, parked in her driveway on 20th Street. No suspect was located.
• A city Parks and Recreation employee reported graffiti on the outfield wall at Daniels Field on 13th Street.
Tuesday, Jan. 5
• A convenience store employee reported a card skimmer was placed on one of the card readers at the store. An officer took custody of the skimming device, which steals credit card information.
• A sedan rear-ended a van that slowed for traffic in the Sharpes Corner roundabout. No injuries were reported. The sedan driver received a ticket.
• A corporal pulled a spray-painted sedan over in the area of 23rd Street and Commercial Avenue after a check of the vehicle registration revealed the car was reported stolen in Mount Vernon. The 19-year-old Bellingham man driving the vehicle was arrested. He denied knowing the car was stolen and said he recently procured it in a bartering agreement. He was booked in the Skagit County jail for possession of a stolen vehicle and first-degree driving with license suspended. The car was returned to its owner.
Wednesday, Jan. 6
• A motorist who had the right of way at 32nd Street and M Avenue had to stop completely to avoid a collision with an SUV that had pulled into the intersection. An officer in a marked patrol car witnessed the incident and stopped the SUV to speak with the 26-year-old Mount Vernon driver. A routine check revealed that the driver’s license was suspended; she was taken into custody, cited and released.
Thursday, Jan. 7
• A business on 10th Street reported that a box truck containing several thousand dollars’ worth of merchandise was stolen sometime after 6 p.m. the previous day. The truck was later discovered in Oak Harbor and returned to its owner.
• A Commercial Avenue restaurant reported theft of a tip jar containing a few dollars in cash.
• An officer on patrol on Oakes Avenue noticed a European sedan with a bad taillight, so he pulled the car over to speak with the driver. The 23-year-old Mount Vernon driver said he was aware of the issue and had just purchased parts to fix it. However, the driver had a suspended license. He arrested and later released. The car was parked on the side of the road, awaiting a licensed driver.
— Sources: Anacortes Police, Skagit 911
