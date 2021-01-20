The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 255 dispatches from Jan. 9-18. Here are some of them.
Saturday, Jan. 9
• An officer on M Avenue saw a pickup drive through the stop sign on 20th Street in front of him, nearly causing a collision. The officer turned on his emergency lights and the driver of the pickup abruptly stopped with the vehicle several feet away from the curb. The 36-year-old Anacortes man had a hard time locating his documentation, according to police. He failed a roadside sobriety test, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and transported to the police station. A breath test revealed the driver’s blood alcohol level was about three times the legal limit to drive. He was later booked in the county jail for DUI and operating a motor vehicle without a required ignition interlock device.
Sunday, Jan. 10
• A local motel reported a loud party about 2 a.m. with underage tenants involved. Officers spoke with the 20-year-old who rented the room. He was taken into custody for being a minor in possession and was later released to a family member. An officer also contacted the driver of a vehicle associated with the party on Oakes Avenue. The 20-year-old driver had a felony arrest warrant and had no valid license. The driver was taken into custody without incident and booked in the county jail on the warrant.
Monday, Jan. 11
• An officer was dispatched just before 6 a.m. to a one-car crash at 37th Street and D Avenue. A sedan had spun out, but there was no damage to the car or property. The 24-year-old Oak Harbor driver failed a roadside sobriety test and a breath test. He was taken into custody and later released to a family member.
• Two vehicles belonging to the same family were burglarized overnight. The owner told the investigating officer that the cars may have been unlocked because there was no sign of forced entry, but they had obviously been entered and $10 was missing.
• Officers responded to a grocery store for a report of a theft in progress. Officers detained a man and woman at a nearby marina based on suspect descriptions. The two face charges in the alleged theft of nearly $500 in food and clothing. The woman also had a warrant for theft issued by Burlington Municipal Court.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
• An officer arrested a local 25-year-old woman suspected of stealing a tip jar containing $1 from a local restaurant. At the time of arrest, the woman also had a bag containing drug paraphernalia. She faces charges of theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was later released.
• An officer took a vehicle prowl report from an M Avenue resident. The caller said that someone had gone through his vehicle sometime overnight, but nothing was missing.
• A vehicle prowl occurred sometime between the 10th and 11th on the 2200 block of 18th Street within city limits. The vehicle owner told police that about $300 in sporting and vehicle supplies were stolen from two separate vehicles that were left unlocked.
Friday, Jan. 15
• Officers responded just before 11 p.m. to South March’s Point Road to investigate the finding of a large bag full of miscellaneous items, including mail. The bag’s contents were found to have no value and were discarded. While in the area, however, an SUV pulled to the side of the road, so an officer asked the 40-year-old Bellingham driver if he knew anything about the abandoned bag. A routine check driver’s revealed that man had a suspended license. During arrest, a search revealed several pieces of burned foil, commonly used to ingest illegal narcotics. The man was released with a copy of his citations for driving while license suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Sources: Anacortes Police Department, Skagit 911
