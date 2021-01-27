The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 187 dispatches from Jan. 16-25. Here are some of them.
Saturday, Jan. 16
• An officer pulled a sedan over just after 5 p.m. on Commercial Avenue for expired registration tabs. The local 44-year-old driver was taken into custody for driving while license suspended and later released a citation.
Sunday, Jan. 17
• An officer on patrol just after 2 a.m. on 34th Street saw a Ford pickup make a U-turn before turning south on R Avenue. The officer followed the pickup to the intersection of R Avenue and Highway 20 and observed it as it remained stationary for several seconds after the traffic signal turned green, then jerked forward and stopped again. The driver then revved the engine and spun the tires as the pickup turned east onto the highway. The officer pulled the pickup over to speak with the driver, a 37-year-old Oak Harbor man. The driver told police that he borrowed the pickup from a friend without realizing that it had a manual transmission. Further investigation revealed that the driver had a suspended license. He was later released at the scene after agreeing to contact a licensed driver to remove the vehicle.
Sunday, Jan. 17
• A 19-year-old driver was determined to be at fault in a two-car, non-injury collision at the Sharpe’s Corner roundabout. The motorist was driving in the left lane approaching the roundabout from the east and switched lanes in an attempt to pass the cars in front of him. However, there was a sedan in his path.
• A woman told police her vehicle was keyed while parked on the 1900 block of M Avenue. Repair will cost about $350.
Monday, Jan. 18
• A green cordless Dewalt reciprocating saw was reported stolen from an unlocked construction trailer parked in the 700 block of Commercial Avenue.
• A 24-year-old Anacortes man was given a ticket for following too close in causing a two-car, non-injury collision with the SUV in front of him at the intersection of 12th and D Avenue. The driver told police he dropped his keys and was trying to get them when the collision occurred.
• Officers responded to a local grocery to investigate the report of a woman who allegedly stole items from the store and tried to return them for money. The woman, whose identification was provided to police, was arrested at her home and taken into custody for theft. She was later released.
Tuesday, Jan. 19
• A local restaurant employee reported that someone stole their tip jar. Video surveillance showed a female wrapped in a blanket exiting the store after concealing the tip jar in her blanket. An officer later located the suspect walking along 14th Street just before midnight. She said she stole the jar because she was hungry. The woman now faces a theft charge.
• A Washington Park patron reported someone stole his friend’s bike. Police could not find the described suspect.
Thursday, Jan. 21
• An officer on 11th Street stopped a sedan that had been sold in early January but the title had not been transferred. The 40-year-old driver from Sequim told the officer that he did not realize that more than 15 days passed since he purchased the car. When asked for his license, he said he did not have one. He was arrested for driving while license suspended and later released with a copy of his citation and a court date.
• A local retailer called 911 to report that an angry man with no pants had entered the building. He used the restroom to change his clothes, then left the building wearing pants. The store manager asked that the man be trespassed from the store; officers served the one-year trespass notice to the man.
Friday, Jan. 22
• A local woman reported receiving a scam call from someone claiming to be a representative of Puget Sound Energy. The scammer told her she owed PSE almost $400 payable via MoneyPak. She did not comply with the fraudulent request.
— Sources: Anacortes Police Department, Skagit 911
