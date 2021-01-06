Several celebrants bid farewell to 2020 and greeted 2021 with fireworks New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
The problem is, fireworks have been illegal in Anacortes since Jan. 1, 2005. Anacortes Police responded to reports of fireworks in several neighborhoods between 7:45 p.m. Dec. 31 and 12:20 a.m. Jan. 1.
All told, the police department reported responding to 166 dispatches from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. Here are some of them.
Saturday, Dec. 26
• A corporal at Marine Heights Way and Anaco Beach Road saw a van speed past him just after 4 a.m. The driver, a 37-year-old Anacortes man, had a suspended driver’s license. He was arrested, cited and released.
• A blue 2019 Mazda CX-3 SUV with Washington plates BKM4935 was reported stolen from Doon Way in Skyline sometime between 8 p.m. Christmas Day and 6 a.m. the following day. At the time of the theft, the vehicle had a Yakima bike rack on the top and a dent on the roof. The owner told the investigating officer that he left the car unlocked overnight, and the keys may have been left in the vehicle. Items were also taken from another unlocked car in the driveway. Anyone with information can call 360-428-3211 (Skagit 911) about case number 20-A08218.
• Officers contacted a 28-year-old man to ask if he needed help after noticing that he was running around the 2900 block of Q Avenue and appeared to be looking for something. After confirming that he did not need help, the officer left and ran a routine query. He was wanted on two warrants, so was arrested and taken to the county jail.
• An officer was notified by a 911 dispatcher that a sedan was being driven erratically and heading into Anacortes. The officer noticed a car matching the description and followed it to the 1000 block of 22nd Street. The car veered sharply to the left and right, nearly struck a parked car, and pulled out in front of an oncoming motorist on 22nd Street. The officer pulled the car over to speak with the driver, a 36-year-old La Conner man. The car smelled of marijuana. The driver failed roadside sobriety tests and was booked in the county jail.
Sunday, Dec. 27
• A 36-year-old Ferndale woman was arrested on suspicion of theft and drug possession. She allegedly stole two bottles of $30 vodka from a local grocer and left the scene mid-morning. Based on a vehicle description provided, an officer pulled her van over on Highway 20. She was released but faces possible charges.
• A vehicle prowl victim reported that sometime overnight, someone broke her pickup window while it was parked on Commercial Avenue to steal a battery jump pack from within.
• A 24-year old woman faces possible drug and drug paraphernalia charges after an officer contacted her on South March’s Point Road. The officer contacted the woman because her vehicle was parked in an obscure manner in an empty parking lot. While speaking with her, the officer noted a baggie of possible methamphetamine on the floorboard of the car and the woman was taken into custody for drug possession. Foil with drug residue and three pipes were also collected as evidence.
Monday, Dec. 28
• A 31-year-old Sedro-Woolley man was arrested on Highway 20 for driving while license suspended. The driver was later released with a copy of his citation.
Wednesday, Dec. 30
• A ferry terminal employee reported that a driver in line to board the ferry was possibly under the influence. An officer spoke with the 59-year-old driver from Bothell and detected the odor of alcohol coming from the car. The driver was cooperative but had a difficult time responding to questions and swayed during the roadside sobriety test. The man was arrested and later given a breath test at the police station that yielded a reading above the legal limit to operate a car. He was booked in jail on a charge of physical control of a vehicle while under the influence.
Friday, Jan. 1
• A passerby on R Avenue reported at 4:30 a.m. that a pickup struck a utility pole and the pole fell on top of the truck. The first officer on the scene spoke with the 19-year-old driver and determined he was not injured; his pickup sustained heavy damage to its front end and its airbags had deployed. The driver failed roadside sobriety tests and later provided a breath sample over the legal limit to operate a motor vehicle. He was cited for driving under the influence and released to a sober family member.
— Sources: Anacortes Police, Skagit 911
