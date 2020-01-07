The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 202 dispatches from Dec. 29 to Jan. 6. Here are some of them.
Friday, Dec. 27
• An Anacortes man reported his vehicle was stolen sometime overnight on Q Avenue. He parked and locked the truck around 5 p.m. the 26th and when he returned to it around 9 a.m. the 27th it was gone. On Dec. 29, the vehicle was recovered in the Lake Stevens area. It was reportedly not damaged and in drivable condition.
• An Anacortes woman reported her purse, a gym bag and other belongings were taken out of her unlocked vehicle overnight on G Avenue. Loss estimated at $210.
• An Anacortes man reported his vehicle was prowled on G Avenue. Reported stolen were welding hoods, a pair of headphones and two pairs of sunglasses. Loss estimated at nearly $1,000.
• A 22-year-old Anacortes man was arrested on multiple warrants, including a felony warrant for burglary, in the Anacortes Police Department lobby. He was booked into jail.
• A 57-year-old Anacortes man reported a company vehicle had gone missing some time since Dec. 13. He discovered the vehicle was gone when he received a call from his insurance company stating it was involved in a collision in the Tacoma area. The driver was a former employee who did not have permission to have the vehicle.
• An 80-year-old Anacortes man reported a collision around 3 p.m. at the Sharpes Corner roundabout. He told officers he was approaching the roundabout and traffic had backed up. He rolled into a large box truck, which continued on. There was significant front-end damage to the man’s car. He was unable to get the other vehicle’s license plate.
• An Anacortes woman reported a Garmin GPS unit was stolen from her vehicle sometime over the past few days on 11th Street. Loss estimated at $100.
Saturday, Dec. 28
• An officer was flagged down in the 2800 block of Commercial Avenue around 1 a.m. by an Oak Harbor man who reported someone took his bicycle lights. The theft occurred sometime after his shift began at 2:45 the previous afternoon. Loss is estimated is $100.
• An employee of a Commercial Avenue business reported the theft of two women’s jackets the previous day. A man had visited the store, browsed the clothing section and left without buying anything. The employee later noticed two jackets missing. Surveillance footage shows the man put the jackets in a backpack. Total loss is about $240.
Sunday, Dec. 29
• A 24-year-old Anacortes woman and a 27-year-old Seattle man face a variety of charges after a traffic stop around 8 a.m. on Commercial Avenue. The officer noted the vehicle was listed as sold but hadn’t been transferred into the new owner’s name. After the officer pulled the vehicle over, both occupants provided false names. The male driver also attempted to start the vehicle during the stop; the officer anticipated the man was trying to leave the scene. Both were arrested. A K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics, and the vehicle was impounded. Officers later found drugs in the vehicle. The occupants face charges of drug possession, identity theft and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Monday, Dec. 30
• A 75-year-old Anacortes man turned in a Visa gift card he found in the 1700 block of 12th Street. If it is not claimed, and still has money on it, he requested to claim it with the intention of donating any funds to charity.
• A business owner reported the theft of a battery from a trailer parked in the 2300 block of Commercial Avenue sometime since Dec. 23. Estimated loss is $100.
• A group of juveniles was talked to after one reportedly admitted throwing a piece of cement at a business window on Molly Lane. The business owner reported having frequent issues with juveniles who live nearby, but declined to pursue charges, saying he was willing to work it out with the kids’ parents.
• Officers received a report of juveniles throwing things under the Storvik Park gazebo around 7 p.m. Four teenagers were contacted. No damage was caused, and the teens put the benches back that they had knocked over and picked up a bottle they had broken.
• A 13-year-old Anacortes boy is suspected of stealing two bottles of Fireball whiskey from a grocery store. Officers were called around 10 p.m. after an employee saw the youth flee the store after putting alcohol in a backpack. The teen had previously been trespassed from the store for shoplifting. He faces charges of burglary and minor in possession of alcohol.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
• An Anacortes woman reported a $150 speaker was stolen out of her vehicle sometime overnight while parked on 32nd Street. The thief also broke a window, causing about $150 in damage.
• An Anacortes woman reported two 42-inch televisions stolen from her deceased relative’s home. Most of the belongings had already been removed. When she returned to the home after being away for a couple of weeks, she noticed the back door ajar. She speculated it had inadvertently been left open. Estimated loss is $200.
Thursday, Jan. 2
• An Anacortes man reported the theft of 23 commercial crab pots from his backyard on M Avenue sometime since Dec. 28. Estimated loss is $2,300.
• An Anacortes woman called to request help making sure several guns she inherited were unloaded. An officer assisted her with checking the guns and informed her of places where she could sell them.
• A 17-year-old Anacortes boy faces drug charges after an officer stopped the vehicle he was driving around 8 p.m. for having expired tabs. While speaking with the teen, the officer saw a bong on the back floorboard of the vehicle. The boy reportedly said the bong belongs to a friend and admitted there was marijuana in the vehicle. During a search, the officer found marijuana, marijuana oil and drug paraphernalia. The youth was released to his mother.
— Anacortes Police Department
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.