A home burglary and several vehicle prowls were reported Christmas week in Anacortes.
A burglary was reported in the 1500 block of 16th Street shortly before 6 p.m. Dec. 22. The suspect or suspects may have gained access through a window, Anacortes Police Capt. Dave Floyd said Friday. Investigators obtained fingerprints at the scene and are waiting for results from the state crime lab to see if they match fingerprints in the police department’s database, Floyd said.
The next day, four vehicle prowls were reported: two in the 1300 block of 37th Street, one in the 1100 block of 37th Street and one in the 2000 block of L Avenue. Also that day, a resident of the 2000 block of Cove Place called police to report someone in his backyard. Floyd said the suspect’s identity is known.
On Dec. 24, a vehicle prowl was reported in the 3600 block of N Avenue.
Five vehicle prowls were reported on Dec. 27: two in the 2300 block of 14th Street, one in the 1300 block of G Street, one in the 1800 block of 11th Street, and one in the 1300 block of D Avenue.
There was some good news Christmas week. Shortly before 2 p.m. Dec. 23, someone turned in a wallet found at Rotary Park. It contained more than $200 and was returned to its owner, Floyd said.
All told, the Anacortes Police Department reported responding to more than 160 dispatches from Dec. 20-29. These are some of the calls to which police responded:
Saturday, Dec. 21
• A man attempted to steal about $550 worth of alcohol from a grocery store around 11:15 a.m. The man allegedly pushed a cart full of alcohol out the front of the store. Employees gave chase, and the man left the cart and ran. Police are attempting to identify the suspect.
• Officers received multiple reports of gunshots around 4:20 p.m. in the area of Heart Lake or Mount Erie. Officers were unable to locate the source.
Monday, Dec. 23
• A resident of the 1300 block of 37th Street reported someone had rummaged through her vehicle between 10 p.m. the previous day and 7 a.m. that morning. Nothing was missing.
• A resident of the 1200 block of 34th Street reported someone tampered with his mailbox. He told officers he went to get his newspaper around 6 a.m. and saw several pieces of mail in a nearby ditch. Neighbors later brought over an opened package addressed to the reporting party. Estimated loss of a drone with camera was about $65.
• A resident of the 2000 block of L Avenue reported her vehicle was prowled since the previous day. Nothing appeared missing, though the vehicle was rummaged through and the trunk left open.
• An Anacortes woman visited her bank after her card was declined at an area store, and she discovered more than $2,500 in fraudulent charges over the past two months. She told officers she had no idea how anyone accessed her card information.
• An employee found a plastic container with white powder in Seafarers Memorial Park restroom. The officer noted the substance was likely cocaine and booked it into evidence for destruction.
• A resident of the 1100 block of 37th Street reported someone rummaged through his vehicle overnight. About $2 in change was stolen.
• A wallet containing about $200 cash was found at Rotary Park and turned in to police. The wallet was returned to its owner.
• An Anacortes woman reported being purposefully hit with a shopping cart around 8 a.m. at a local grocery store. She said she and her spouse were leaving the store when a man walked directly toward her and pushed his cart into her, then yelled at her and refused to move. The woman walked around him and left. Officers reviewed surveillance video and confirmed the account, noting there was plenty of space for the man to get around. Officers did not recognize the suspect.
• A 35-year-old Anacortes man faces charges of DUI and driving with a suspended license after his four-wheeler crashed around 3 p.m. near Island View Place. Officers noted a six-pack in the bed of the vehicle. Several neighbors and a passer-by were tending his injuries when officers arrived. The man agreed to a blood draw at the hospital. Charges are pending.
• Officers responded to a report of three teenagers spray-painting a concrete retaining wall. They said they were on private property and had the owner’s permission to paint the wall. The property owner was contacted and confirmed they had permission.
• A resident of the 1300 block of 27th Street reported a $48 game was stolen from his front porch after it was delivered. A neighbor confirmed seeing the package on the front porch before it was stolen.
• A resident of the 2000 block of Cove Place reported a suspicious person in his backyard around 5:45 p.m. He was alerted by side-yard motion lights that went on. The resident confronted the man, who walked away.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
• A resident of the 3600 block of N Avenue reported a vehicle prowl sometime in the last several days. A $75 blow torch was reported missing.
• An Anacortes resident reported her purse was stolen from her vehicle the evening before while parked in the 400 block of O Avenue.
• A 78-year-old Anacortes woman faces a charge of fourth-degree assault after reportedly throwing two cups at an employee of the care center where she lives. One hit the employee and another broke when thrown against a wall. She was reportedly upset that the employee helped another resident before her. It is the second time the woman has been charged with assaulting an employee.
• A resident of the 2000 block of L Avenue reported his vehicle had been prowled overnight. A $200 radar controller for a boat was reported taken. Meanwhile, some people walking nearby found a bag containing family photos; officers are trying to identify the owner.
• A resident of the 3500 block of Cedar Glen Way reported the theft of outgoing mail, which included some checks. She said she put mail in the box on Dec. 16 and several days later was contacted about an attempt to cash a stolen check.
Wednesday, Dec. 25
• A 41-year-old Anacortes man was arrested and booked in county jail on a charge of domestic violence assault and malicious mischief. His wife called around 1:30 a.m. saying he’d been drinking and had pushed their Christmas tree down and broke other items around the h0me. He allegedly shoved his wife when she tried to call police.
• An officer recognized a 33-year-old Anacortes man walking in the 3400 block of Commercial Avenue around 8:15 p.m. and confirmed he had a felony warrant. He was taken into custody. During a search, officers found a baggy with dried oil that was identified as marijuana oil; and a second baggy with a white crystalline substance, confirmed to be methamphetamine. He was booked into county jail and faces felony drug charges.
Thursday, Dec. 26
• A resident of Fir Crest Boulevard reported the theft of a package from her front porch earlier in the week. The package was believed delivered on Dec. 23. Estimated loss is $55.
• An officer completing a call at Island Hospital recognized a 31-year-old Oak Harbor man who had a warrant for his arrest. The man told officers he was unaware of a warrant — which officers determined was plausible — and that he was at the hospital for the birth of a relative’s child. Officers talked with the man’s employer, who said he is a high-performing employee. After discussing the matter with a sergeant, it was determined the man would not be booked. He was given a new court date and released.
• A resident of the 2700 block of Oakes Avenue reported someone stole the contents of a package from her mailbox.
Friday, Dec. 27
• A resident of the 1300 block of D Avenue reported his $100 Nike Air Jordan shoes were stolen out of his vehicle overnight.
— Anacortes Police Department
